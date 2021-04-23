Tokenist Expands IG Partnership to Include Nadex, Amplifying U.S. Derivatives Coverage

CHICAGO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokenist , a dynamic fintech and blockchain gateway into the world of finance, has added another entity to its growing list of partnerships: Nadex. Standing for North American Derivatives Exchange, Nadex is formerly known as Hedge Street. Following the Tokenist's strategic milestone with IG US, partnering with Nadex is the logical next step as this CFTC-compliant exchange is owned by London's IG Group.

While IG Group represents the world's top forex ecosystem, Nadex is all about high-frequency options trading in stock indices, forex pairs, and commodities. Furthermore, Nadex holds special importance for US day traders as it constitutes one of the very few US-based exchanges to offer the more exotic binary options trading.

Such exclusive regulatory status makes Nadex a valuable partner to the Tokenist. First and foremost, the millennial-oriented knowledge portal serves as a guide that illuminates the tools, investment strategies, and ways to make smarter financial decisions. Simultaneously, the Tokenist aims to ensure all risks are properly explored and understood.

Tim Fries, the co-founder of the Tokenist, further explained what the partnership with Nadex means for Tokenist readers:

"The impressive regulatory approval and unique investment offering make Nadex incomparable—especially for US-based investors. We look forward to working with Nadex to provide well-rounded, insightful, and exclusive material to our readership."

Trusted by NewsGuard with a perfect score , The Tokenist continues to serve as a beacon of illumination amid chaotic economic currents and record-low media trust. To that end, the education and news portal aims to provide its expanding readership with practical tools while contextualizing market trends and innovative technologies.

About Nadex

Now streamlined via mobile NadexGo app, the Chicago-based exchange was founded in 2009 to provide investors with knock-out and call spread contracts, and short-term binary options. Nadex is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Designated Contract Market and Derivatives Clearing Organization. Accounting for over 125,000 active traders, Nadex is headed by Ian Peacock.

About The Tokenist

The Tokenist seeks to provide factual and practical toolsets to make heads or tails of the convoluted financial system. To further seize emerging financial opportunities, the Tokenist tracks revolutionary blockchain-derived ecosystems and the many ways they interface with traditional finance.

