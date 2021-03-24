Tokenist Partners with IG US to Strengthen Forex Market Coverage

CHICAGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokenist , a frontline financial education portal tracking both traditional and emerging decentralized finance, has entered into a strategic partnership with IG US. With access to over 80 currency pairs, The Tokenist will more easily inform its growing audience on the developing opportunities presented by all aspects of the global economy.

The partnership with IG allows The Tokenist to leverage its premier service to provide leading educational insights on forex trading. Based on tight margins, it is a financial arena fraught with risk for those who enter it unprepared. Having already gained the perfect rating from NewsGuard, The Tokenist demonstrated it has what it takes to arm new forex traders with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

Representing a major milestone for The Tokenist, its co-founder, Tim Fries, clarified what the partnership with IG means for the platform's roadmap:

"Our partnership with IG US demonstrates our commitment to all aspects of financial education. Currencies represent the most commonly traded asset in the world, with nearly $6 trillion exchanged each day. IG Group is a distinguished leader in the forex market, and we plan to leverage this partnership to bring the best information available to our growing readership."

The Tokenist made it its mission to eliminate the barriers of entry into all aspects of finance—from mortgage lending, improving credit scores, to stocks, options, forex, Bitcoin, and synthetic stocks. Its education and investing sections are constantly being updated to streamline the entry process into all relevant markets.

About IG Group

IG US is part of the global IG Group brand. At the top of the forex trading ecosystem and listed on the London Stock Exchange, the company maintains a 45-year legacy. Adapting to the digital age, IG equips its 178,000 clients across all continents with a rich range of apps and tools. IG US LLC is a member of the National Futures Association (NFA).

About The Tokenist

Tokenist Media LLC is uniquely equipped to tackle the economic woes ahead. On the intersection between decentralized finance and the stock market, the TT team spots the dangers and new opportunities for young people to take advantage of. Not constrained to point out the foibles of traditional finance, it grows its value by providing it.

IG US Disclaimer: Forex trading involves risk. Losses can exceed deposits.

Media contact:

Tim Fries, [email protected]

SOURCE Tokenist Media LLC

Related Links

https://tokenist.com/

