Tokenization Platform LCX to Automate Anti-Money Laundering Practices and Crypto Compliance

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liechtenstein based LCX, today announced a partnership with Pliance. LCX is enhancing its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes such as screening of Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and sanction screening by integrating Pliance's technology and API's. LCX's compliance suite enables automating compliance processes to make sure that all cryptocurrency transactions happening on LCX's are safe, compliant and secure.

LCX AG

Pliance is a fast-growing fintech company based in Sweden. The team developed smart RegTech solutions which deliver comprehensive protection by combining sanctions lists, Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) and global watchlists into a single dataset. In combination with LCX's crypto compliance technology, the new system enables LCX to follow a risk-based approach to AML as recommended by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Token and TT Service Provider Act (TVTG) also known as the new Liechtenstein Blockchain Laws, the 5th and forthcoming 6th Money Laundering Directive. The 5th Directive (AML5) particularly addressed cryptocurrencies, legislation for those who hold or store virtual currencies, provide exchange services of virtual and fiat currencies and custodian wallets.

"We are delighted to partner with LCX, the fact that we will play a role in providing a secure environment for customers with our scalable automation of compliant AML processes makes me feel proud," said Siam Choudhury, CEO at Pliance. "By automating its AML processes with Pliance, LCX shows the benefits of working with modern tools when building modern products."

"LCX aims to deliver integrity to the cryptocurrency industry and financial markets alike," said Monty C. M. Metzger, Founder, and CEO at LCX. "Our new compliance suite is an advanced crypto AML compliance solution for constant risk classification and an in-depth due diligence assessment."

About Pliance: Pliance is a RegTech company focusing on helping financial companies automate their AML (anti-money laundering) processes with the help of modern technologies. Creating compliant, scalable, and modern financial products are easy and fast with Pliance's API solutions. Pliance is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has customers across Europe. For more information, visit https://pliance.io or email CEO Siam Choudhury directly at [email protected].

About LCX: LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a fintech company for the global token economy. The LCX STO Launchpad as a one-stop tokenization platform to automate the fundraising and investor management on the blockchain. The LCX Terminal brings together real-time and full historical data on all cryptocurrency markets, news, social analytics, and trading signals, powerful analytics, smart order routing, and trading execution capabilities — all on one solution. LCX is headquartered at Vaduz, the capital city of Liechtenstein, with offices in Zug and New Delhi. To learn more, visit www.LCX.com and follow us on twitter at @LCX.

Press Contact:

A. Malhotra

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE LCX AG