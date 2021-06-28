Tokyo-based AI Startup Attuned Launches Writer Fellowship on Substack

We hope to unearth a new writing talent who can elevate the conversation around intrinsic motivation -- CEO, Casey Wahl Tweet this

Joining Attuned founder and CEO Casey Wahl on the competition's judging panel are former Head of Editorial at Snapchat and two-time British Society of Magazine Editors 'Editor of the Year' winner Rachel Richardson; International / Newsletter Editor at The Hollywood Reporter Abid Rahman; and Lenny Rachitsky, author of one of Substack's most popular newsletters, the 65,000-subscriber Lenny's Newsletter.

"The transformative power of harnessing intrinsic motivation is at the very heart of our mission to make work more meaningful, so we wanted to do something fresh and innovative to increase understanding of this important topic," says Wahl. "With this competition, we hope to unearth an exciting new writing talent who can elevate the conversation around intrinsic motivation, while at the same time providing a pathway for them to become self-supporting once the sponsorship ends."

Hamish McKenzie, co-founder of Substack, says: "I love that Attuned recognizes that what a writer needs to succeed is so much more than a software tool. This program offers the kind of support that frees writers to focus on nothing but the thing that matters most: the writing itself. This is the first program of its kind organized outside of Substack, and I hope to see many more like it in the future."

To be in with a chance of winning, applicants must complete a series of writing tasks, including a sample blog post, creating an editorial lineup, and taking Attuned's Intrinsic Motivator Assessment. The deadline for entries is July 31st, 2021, and the winner is expected to be announced in September.

For more information, visit attuned.ai/blog/the-attuned-writer-fellowship .

About Attuned

A psychology-powered platform with a sprinkling of AI, Attuned helps companies understand what really motivates their employees, making unseen values visible and giving managers at-a-glance insights into their teams' motivators, blindspots and motivational gaps. Using a 55-question motivator assessment to get to the heart of what drives each individual, Attuned makes it easy to manage teams more effectively—and empathetically—helping businesses to personalize the work experience, retain top talent, create a psychologically safe environment, and boost performance, resulting in happier organizations and making work more meaningful.

