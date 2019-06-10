Toledo Edison Adds New Line and Substation Workers from Power Systems Institute Training Programs

AKRON, Ohio, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Edison has hired nine new graduates of the Power Systems Institute (PSI), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) program to train the next generation of line and substation workers. The new line workers graduated from the PSI training partnership with Owens Community College in Perrysburg.

"Our PSI program develops top-quality, well educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said Rich Sweeney, regional president of Toledo Edison. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new Toledo Edison line employees listed by work location, with their hometowns, are:

Holland Line Shop – Joshua Fuson , North Canton ; Patric Gase , Fostoria ; Cody Gore , Walbridge ; Eli Snyder , Toledo

, ; , ; , ; , Lakewood Line Shop – Brandon Blankenship , Atwater ; Wyatt Cook , Sycamore; Justin Rozek , Temperance; Gary Vincent , Oregon

, ; , Sycamore; , Temperance; , Wauseon Line Shop – Eric Sheffield , Youngstown

PSI is an award-winning, two-year educational program originally developed by FirstEnergy in 2000 to help prepare the company's next generation of utility line and substation workers.

PSI students split time between classes at Owens Community College in Perrysburg and Toledo Edison training facilities. Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 1,900 line and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For information about the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or go to www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Toledo Edison serves more than 300,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of the Toledo Edison PSI training program graduates are available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

