Toledo Edison's 2020 Tree Trimming to Enhance Service Reliability

AKRON, Ohio, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is conducting tree trimming and other vegetation management work in communities across its northwest Ohio service area to help enhance service reliability for customers. The work helps to maintain proper clearances around electrical equipment, which can reduce the frequency and duration of power outages, especially those associated with severe weather such as the numerous storms experienced this past winter.

Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed along more than 825 circuit miles of electric lines in the Toledo Edison service area as part of the nearly $7.3 million vegetation management program for 2020, with an additional 1,200 miles expected to be completed by year end.

"Tree trimming is one of the most important and effective things we do every year to help maintain and protect our electric system," said Rich Sweeney, regional president, Toledo Edison. "This work pays dividends year-round in fewer service disruptions, particularly during severe storms that can cause tremendous damage to trees, which in turn have the potential to damage our equipment."

Tree trimming will be conducted in the following communities this year:

Clyde

Defiance

Delta

Fayette

Fremont

Gibsonburg

Lyons

Monclova

Oregon

Pemberville

Toledo

Whitehouse

Woodville

The tree trimming is done on a four-year cycle. The program includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure the trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree, while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.

As part of its notification process, Toledo Edison works with municipalities to inform them of tree trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way also are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including: Arbormetics Solutions; Asplundh Tree Expert Company; Nelson Tree Service Inc.; and PennLine Service.

Toledo Edison serves more than 300,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers using bucket trucks to trim trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr. A video explaining and demonstrating tree-trimming work can be found on FirstEnergy's YouTube channel.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

