Toll Authority Issues Statement on Court Order Upholding Regional Measure 3
Apr 08, 2019, 19:24 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) today issued the following statement on the ruling filed last week by Judge Ethan P. Schulman of the Superior Court for the City and County of San Francisco, in which the Court granted BATA's and the state Legislature's motions to dismiss the Jarvis complaint without leave to amend in the case of Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, et al v. The Bay Area Toll Authority and the California State Legislature:
"We are pleased, of course, by the Court's ruling," said MTC/BATA Chair and Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty. "We will await further action by the Court, and look forward to evaluating next steps."
MTC and BATA will make no further comment until the Court has submitted a Notice of Entry of Judgement. Staff is studying further actions to be brought to the Commission and the Authority for consideration.
MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. BATA administers revenues from the region's seven state-owned toll bridges.
