Toll Authority Issues Statement on Court Order Upholding Regional Measure 3

"We are pleased, of course, by the Court's ruling," said MTC/BATA Chair and Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty. "We will await further action by the Court, and look forward to evaluating next steps."

MTC and BATA will make no further comment until the Court has submitted a Notice of Entry of Judgement. Staff is studying further actions to be brought to the Commission and the Authority for consideration.

MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. BATA administers revenues from the region's seven state-owned toll bridges.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Related Links

http://www.mtc.ca.gov

