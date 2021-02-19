Tolmar Launches "Little a Little Longer" Campaign A Caregiver's Guide to Central Precocious Puberty

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced their launch of "Little a Little Longer," a newly established community and guide for caregivers who have children with Central Precocious Puberty (CPP). As part of the "Little a Little Longer" community, members will receive monthly updates, including stories from other caregivers, insights from doctors, and tools to connect members of the CPP community.

"At Tolmar, we believe that childhood should be simple. When CPP looms, we know simplicity can be abruptly traded in for complexity," said Steve Griffin, President North America, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "Little a Little Longer is an engaging place designed to make life for parents of children with CPP a little more simple, through personal stories and information on CPP treatment and management. It is meant to bring together a community so that parents feel informed, supported and connected."

Little a Little Longer will feature content for parents no matter where their child is in the disease. Whether they are just beginning with a new diagnosis or looking for advice on what to do when their child is ready to begin puberty, or anything in between. With Little a Little Longer, parents and caregivers can learn, how to explain a diagnosis to loved ones, how to ensure affected children resume normal bone development, and find support from parents who have been here before. Little a Little Longer will also help teach parents everything they need to know about the effects of CPP. This includes how CPP might alter a child's growth, how to combat body odor, and how to manage possible sexual comments or actions towards children diagnosed with CPP. New topics and interactive contents will appear each month, ensuring that the Little a Little Longer community remains continuously educated on and connected to CPP.

About Central Precocious Puberty (CPP)

Gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH)-dependent central precocious puberty (CPP) is the premature development of signs of sexual maturation occurring in girls younger than eight and in boys younger than nine years of age. CPP patients are at risk of having significantly short stature as adults in addition to social, psychological and emotional issues, including lower self-esteem, stress, anxiety and depression. CPP is believed to have a five- to twenty-fold higher incidence in girls than in boys and is estimated to occur in one in 5,000-10,000 children.

