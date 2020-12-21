Tom Anderson Joins Centre Law & Consulting as Chief Operating Officer

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --As part of the company's Strategic initiatives, Centre Law & Consulting has hired a recognized and experienced leader to steer the firm into 2021 and beyond. The continued expansion into Public Sector necessitated the hiring of a key leader with deep knowledge of the federal Public Sector. Tom Anderson has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the daily operations, growth and strategic planning of the business. He brings a unique combination of experiences leading small, mid-sized and large Public Sector organizations.

A recognized and experienced leader supporting the Defense and Civil agencies of the US public sector in areas of Information Systems, Health Sciences and Engineering Services, Tom brings 35+ years of leadership experience to the team. Before joining Centre, Tom founded DataStrategi, LLC, a boutique management consulting firm. This followed a career supporting the likes of SAIC in their strategic development, Group President role at Wyle, President of the $1.3B Civil & Health Services at CSC and Chief Operating Officer at Raytheon Company's Raytheon Information Solutions, an organization focused on combining the disparate information systems offerings of the firm. Earlier, he spent 13 years at Federal Data Corporation, a prominent small business government systems integrator. He started his career at Boeing Computer Services, serving in various operational capacities and Program Management positions.

Centre's Managing Partner, Barbara Kinosky, commentated, "Tom Anderson brings leadership, integrity and strategic vision to Centre. We are very fortunate to have Tom lead Centre because he understands both the public sector and the law and consulting practices in a way few executives do. He brings to Centre a proven track record of maximizing growth and building successful teams."

Tom holds a Master of Science in Technology Management from George Mason University and a Certificate from the Federal CIO Council. He was Chair of the GMU Technology Management Capstone Advisory Board from 2007-2011 and has been Chair of the GMU MSIS Capstone Advisory Board from 2015-2017. He served as a Board Member and then as the Public Sector Chairman of TechAmerica, a nonprofit trade organization that bridged commercial industry and government supported by 400 member companies.

About Centre Law & Consulting

Centre Law & Consulting is a Certified Woman Owned Small Business, founded in 2002. They serve private sector clients with public sector focus and within Federal Government agencies by leveraging decades of federal acquisition, contracting experience, and legal acumen to help clients meet the challenges of the public-sector. The Public Sector group currently holds federal contracts providing legal, consulting, and administrative services to various government organizations, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services.

