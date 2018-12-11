Tom Colicchio & Team Open New Restaurant on Long Island

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight-time James Beard Award–winner, Top Chef Head Judge and North Fork resident Tom Colicchio will open his newest restaurant, Small Batch, on December 12th at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, Long Island.

Using approachable excellence, local sourcing, and inviting hospitality as guides, Small Batch will celebrate the best of Long Island's bounty through the purveyors that serve it. Set within a 180-seat farmhouse inspired space, the dining room will encourage guests to connect with good food and the local sources that provide it.

"Small Batch will go beyond being a great dining destination," said Tom Colicchio. "Small Batch will connect with and support the Long Island food community; we will be the table where purveyors, cooks and guests can come together to celebrate a way of doing business that will create better food for all of us."

Regional and seasonal products will be the canvas for Colicchio's rustic American fare, which will be prepared in a bustling open-concept kitchen highlighted by a centerpiece wood-fire grill. The food will be complemented by a regional beverage program largely sourced from New York, where guests can enjoy approximately 100 bottles of wine, each under $100.

Small Batch is Crafted Hospitality's first new concept in two and half years, and the team is extremely excited to bring it to life in a community that some of the staff already call home. Small Batch Chef de Cuisine Tommy Chang is a longtime member of Crafted Hospitality and a Long Island resident. "Long Island is where my family and I have chosen to call home," said Chang. "To have the opportunity to contribute to the food story of my own community is an incredible honor."

Small Batch Menu Selections Include:

Starters

Honeycrisp Apple & Delicata Squash, Honey, Smoked Chili and Country Ham

Grilled Octopus, Chickpeas, Aleppo, Celery and Parsley

Seafood

PEI Mussels, Turmeric, Fennel and Leeks in White Wine Cream with Grilled Country Bread

Grilled Swordfish, White Beans, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Lemon and Rosemary

Mains

Long Island Crescent Pekin Duck, Confit Honeynut Squash, Swiss Chard, Fig Syrup & Black Garlic

Smoked Short Rib, Polenta and Pickled Cherry Peppers

Small Batch will serve lunch, dinner and brunch. More information is available at smallbatchrestaurant.com, and reservations will be available on OpenTable.

About Tom Colicchio & Crafted Hospitality

Tom Colicchio is the chef and owner of Crafted Hospitality, which currently includes New York's Craft, Riverpark and Temple Court; Craft Los Angeles; and Las Vegas' Heritage Steak and Craftsteak. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Tom made his New York cooking debut at prominent New York restaurants, including The Quilted Giraffe, Gotham Bar & Grill and Gramercy Tavern before opening Craft in 2001. Outside of his fine dining restaurants, Colicchio opened 'wichcraft – a sandwich and salad fast casual concept rooted in the same food and hospitality philosophies as Craft – in New York City in 2003. He also serves as the Head Judge and Executive Producer of the Emmy Award winning Bravo TV show Top Chef, now in its sixteenth season.

