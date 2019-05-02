Tom Ehlmann Inducted into Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ehlmann, President and General Manager of NBC 5/KXAS-TV and Telemundo 39/KXTX-TV in Dallas/Fort Worth, was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame in a ceremony held in Houston, Texas on May 1. Ehlmann was honored for his contributions to the organization and for supporting their efforts to promote academic success, healthy lifestyles and personal development of kids from different cultures and backgrounds.

Ehlmann, along with fellow distinguished inductees including former NFL athlete and native Texan LaDainian Tomlinson and NFL Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson, join the ranks of outstanding honorees that include award-winning actors and entertainers Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Lopez, as well as pro-athletes and Olympians Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Jason Witten, Misty Copeland, Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Shaun White.

Ehlmann is a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD) Board of Directors. Under Ehlmann's tenure, BGCD has grown to a total of 23 Club sites all across Dallas and Navarro counties and currently serves 6,500 students annually.

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs around the country have provided students positive experiences and a safe place to develop social and life skills. To celebrate the accomplishments of former Boys & Girls Clubs members, the organization annually recognizes distinguished alumni who have excelled to the top of their respective fields.

"We are truly excited about Tom's induction. His servant leadership, to not only Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, but to Clubs all over the United States, is indicative of his commitment to providing children with the safe space they need after school," said Charles English, BGCD President and CEO.

"I started playing basketball at The Club. That opened the door to me receiving a basketball scholarship from the University of Arizona and gaining the experiences that led me to where I am today," Ehlmann said.

Ehlmann joined the Boys Clubs, now known as the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, in St. Charles, Missouri when he was 8 years old. He participated in numerous Club activities and, on any given day, he could be found using the gym and library equally. After earning his undergraduate degree, Ehlmann launched his career in the television industry. In his current position, Ehlmann leads NBCUniversal's stations in North Texas - NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 - and has led an extensive career in broadcasting, while continuing to be a dedicated advocate of children's educational development.

About NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS is the local NBCUniversal-owned television station serving the communities of North Texas with quality local news, weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and sports and entertainment programming across all platforms, including the station's dedicated website NBCDFW.com, its mobile app, social media channels and on COZI TV (Digital 5.2), the station's multicast channel.

About Telemundo 39 / KXTX

Telemundo 39 / KXTX is Telemundo's local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout North Texas. Owned by NBCUniversal, Telemundo 39 delivers award-winning local breaking news, weather, entertainment and sports programming across a variety of platforms, including on air, online at Telemundo39.com and via mobile and social media channels.

SOURCE NBC 5/KXAS-TV

Related Links

http://www.nbcdfw.com

