Tom Fanning Named Global CEO of the Year at 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Chairman, President and CEO Tom Fanning was named CEO of the Year at the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards held in New York City on Dec. 6.

Fanning was selected among 16 global finalists by the event's judges who praised him for leading with a flexible outlook that has diversified Southern Company into a company with a renewable-focused future. The judges further noted Fanning has invested more than $20 billion during his time in developing low- and no-carbon generation resources.

CEO Tom Fanning giving his acceptance speech for CEO of the Year during the 2018 Global Platts Global Energy Awards. Southern Company CEO Tom Fanning presented the 2018 CEO of the Year Award by S&P Global Platts President Martin Fraenkel, CNBC Reporter and EMCEE Jackie DeAngelis, and S&P Global Platts COO Sue Avinir. Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company)

"I am humbled and honored to receive this type of recognition," said Fanning. "But any CEO that is worth their salt knows it is never about you. It is always about them. The thousands of people at Southern Company, 30,000 strong, who make thousands of good decisions every day. They're the people that make us successful."

The annual award ceremony honors and recognizes leading organizations and individuals in the energy industry dedicated to achieving excellence, improving the industry and creating new solutions to better serve their customers. Awards were presented to 21 recipients before an audience of over 500 energy and finance executives.

Southern Company was previously named Energy Company of the Year in 2016 by Platts Global Energy. This year, Southern Company was also named as a finalist in the Corporate Social Responsibility and the Power Award of Excellence categories.

For the full list of 2018 Global Energy Awards winners, visit the Global Energy Awards website

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is nationally recognized as a leading energy company, with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2017. We operate nearly 200,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines and more than 80,000 miles of natural gas pipeline as of December 31, 2017. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in four states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers in 11 states across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are creating new products and services for the benefit of customers. We are building the future of energy by developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity and the No. 1 Company for Progress by DiversityInc and designated as one of America's Best Employers by Forbes magazine. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Company

Related Links

http://www.southerncompany.com

