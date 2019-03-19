Tom Ford Named Chairman Of The Council of Fashion Designers Of America

Tom Ford is an award-winning fashion designer, film director, screenwriter, and film producer. In April 2005, the American born designer announced the creation of his eponymous luxury brand, beginning with menswear. Today, the TOM FORD brand offers a complete collection of Menswear, as well as Womenswear, Accessories, Eyewear, Beauty and most recently underwear and timepieces. Ford previously served as the Creative Director of Gucci Group, where he designed for luxury houses Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent until 2004.

Ford, who began his career as a design assistant for CFDA Member Cathy Hardwick, has been a member of the CFDA since 2000. He has won a total of seven CFDA Fashion Awards: Menswear Designer of the Year (2015, 2008), Womenswear Designer of the Year (2001), Accessory Designer of the Year (2002), Board of Director's Tribute (2004), International Designer of the Year (1995), and the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award (2014). Ford has shown his collections in London, Los Angeles, and New York.

"I have had the privilege of being a member of the American Fashion community for many years and have experienced what the CFDA does for its members and the industry as a whole," Tom Ford said. "Having lived and worked in each of the global fashion capitals of the world, I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to further the voice of American Fashion and its designers. As the Chairman, I look forward to continuing the incredible work Diane has done over the last 13 years. Diane is a true force and her contribution to the CFDA and to American fashion is immeasurable. We all owe her a great deal."

"I am so excited that Tom Ford has agreed to come and lead the CFDA," Diane von Furstenberg said. "American Fashion could not wish for a better visionary to further grow its impact in the global landscape. Tom is a role model for all of us, and we are very lucky to have him as the next Chairman of the CFDA."

"Diane has been an incredible partner who helped build CFDA into a world class organization," CFDA President and CEO Steven Kolb said. "I'm excited to now work with Tom to further strengthen the organization and support American designers with new creative and business opportunities."

Von Furstenberg was named President of the CFDA in 2006 and became Chairwoman in 2015. Past CFDA Presidents were Stan Herman, Carolyne Roehm, Perry Ellis, Mary McFadden, Bill Blass, Herbert Kasper, Oscar de la Renta, Norman Norell, and Sydney Wragge.

About the CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership with 500 of America's foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar and is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule. It also offers programs which support professional development and scholarships. Member support is provided through the Strategic Partnerships Group, a group of high-profile companies offering designers strategic opportunities. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives. For more information, please visit www.CFDA.com, facebook.com/cfda, instagram.com/cfda, twitter.com/cfda, cfda.tumblr.com, and youtube.com/cfdatv

About TOM FORD

In April 2005, Tom Ford announced the creation of the TOM FORD brand. Ford was joined in this venture by former Gucci Group President and Chief Executive Officer Domenico De Sole, who serves as Chairman of the company. In that same year, Ford announced his partnership with Marcolin Group to produce and distribute optical frames and sunglasses, as well as an alliance with Estee Lauder to create the TOM FORD beauty brand. In April 2007, his first directly owned flagship store opened in New York at 845 Madison Avenue and coincided with the debut of the TOM FORD menswear and accessory collection. In September 2010, during an intimate presentation at his Madison Avenue flagship. Ford presented his much-anticipated womenswear collection. Presently there are over 100 freestanding TOM FORD stores and shop-in-shops in locations such as: London, Milan, Zurich, Munich, Rome, New York, Toronto, Beverly Hills, Puerto Banus, Moscow, Osaka, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Baku, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul, Montreal, San Francisco, Beirut, Hong Kong, Shanghai, New Dehli, Kowloon, Beijing and Sydney.

SOURCE TOM FORD

Related Links

http://www.TOMFORD.com

