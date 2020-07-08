Tom Furness "Grandfather of VR" Kicks Off First HR Conference in Virtual Reality

The World's Largest Virtual Reality HR Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - In partnership with Genius Ventures Inc, BentoHR, Microsoft, and powered by Altspace in Virtual Reality, on July 28 & 29, the world's first-ever Global HR Summit will showcase immersive workplace (XR) technologies that enable digital transformation and make workplaces more human-centric. The alliance between these innovative, forward thinking organizations has laid the foundation for what is expected to be "THE HR conference of 2020 "

Join us on July 28 & 29 as we set out on our journey together; unveiling a new set of tools to build organizations of the future. (CNW Group/Genius Ventures Inc)

The opening keynote will be delivered by Tom Furness, "The Grandfather of VR", with proceeds from ticket sales going to his charitable organization; Virtual World Society - which aims to use immersive technology to drive positive change.

The Global HR Summit takes place on July 28 & 29, 2020 and is presented in both 2D (YouTube live-stream) and 3D (virtual reality) formats. The event will also be recorded in its entirety and available for future viewing.

The Global HR Summit invites its visitors to immerse themselves in future workplace (XR) technologies that inspire and real change, with a list of event discussion topics that include:

KEY TOPICS

Digital Transformation: The Path to Human-Centricity

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Reimagined

XR Deployed: What HR Organizations Are Doing Today

Working Parents: Our New Normal

XR Technologies in Recruitment, Performance & Learning

TICKETING

Tickets are limited with only 1000 tickets available in VR and 10,000 2D/Live-streaming tickets.

Tickets for the event will be available at two rates:

$49 donation for 2D YouTube live-stream Ticket

donation for 2D YouTube live-stream Ticket $99 donation for a Altspace Virtual Reality 3D /2D Ticket

Get your tickets here: https://bit.ly/GHRS2020

SPONSORSHIPS

Sponsorship opportunities are available in the form of branded workshops and networking rooms. For additional information, please contact [email protected]



For companies looking for a unique way to engage with their audience, there are a limited amount of Networking and Virtual Workshops available. For more information about networking rooms and virtual workshops, please contact [email protected].

About:

Presented by BentoHR, Genius Ventures, and powered by Microsoft's AltSpace, the Global HR Summit showcases immersive workplace (XR) technologies that enable digital transformation and make workplaces more human-centric.

