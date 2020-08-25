Tom Harrison Joins Eighth Icon Holdings Inc. Board of Directors

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighth Icon Holdings has appointed Tom Harrison, 2020 recipient of the distinguished Medical Advertising Hall of Fame award to its Board of Directors.

Harrison brings decades of business acquisition and operations, agency and brand building experience to Eighth Icon Holdings. Harrison is currently Senior Operating Partner at Merida Capital Partners, a private equity company in the cannabis industry. Harrison is Chairman Emeritus of Diversified Agency Services (DAS), a division of the Omnicom Group.

"I am thrilled to be joining such an experienced and accomplished team. Consumers are seeking more natural relief for their medical conditions and need to absolutely understand and trust that the products they are consuming are created, grown, tested, packaged and sold with the highest level of integrity, quality, care and authenticity. I am encouraged to work with such iconic personal brands and experienced founders as Cheech and Chong who actually created cultural tension around this category long before it was widely accepted or even considered as a clinical alternative." states Tom Harrison.

"Tom Harrison understands the cannabis industry landscape and has vast knowledge. I look forward to having him help build, drive and manage our house of brands," says company Advisor, Aaron Silverman.

Harrison transitioned into the entrepreneurial business world as founder and CEO of an innovative and strategically focused group of health care advertising, medical education and communications companies which were ultimately acquired by The Omnicom Group Inc.

"Having Harrison join strengthens our Eighth Icon board. We will lean on his experience to grow our value and strengthen our position in the marketplace," proclaims Jonathan Black, CEO.

"Tom's pedigree and experience are exactly what this industry and our company needs to build, it simply validates us," emphasizes Danny Keith, President and Chairman of the Board.

Under his 17-year tenure, DAS grew to over $6 billion in revenue making his division the largest unit within Omnicom. DAS became the world's largest holding company of innovative, entrepreneur-led marketing services companies.

About Eighth Icon Holdings Inc.

Eighth Icon Holdings Inc.and its entities, are emerging cannabis companies focused on distribution, products and brands operating across the U.S. The Company is actively developing infrastructure to support the proliferation of its assets initially through its acquisition of the exclusive rights in five states to the Cheech and Chong brand.

About Tom Harrison

Harrison is the author of INSTINCT: Tapping Your Entrepreneurial DNA to Achieve Your Business Goals. He sits on several boards, some in the cannabis industry such as Advanced Flower Capital, a cannabis REIT, where he is the lead independent director as well as DEVI Holdings, a cannabis MSO, where he holds the same position.

