Tom Holzthum Appointed Chief Executive Officer of PCX Aerosystems; Jeff Frisby Assumes Executive Chairman Role

NEWINGTON, Conn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCX Aerostructures, LLC (d.b.a. PCX Aerosystems, "PCX") has announced that Mr. Thomas Holzthum has been promoted to CEO, succeeding Mr. Jeff Frisby who has accepted the role of Executive Chairman.

"As PCX continues to execute its growth strategy, Tom is uniquely suited to the challenges of the evolving CEO role," said Mr. Frisby. "Having worked with Tom in multiple roles in the past, I'm confident in his ability to lead PCX. I am excited to work directly with our Greenbriar board members to identify and evaluate additional acquisitions, and will continue to serve as steward of both our Vision & Values and our leadership talent," continued Mr. Frisby.

Mr. Frisby has been on the PCX Board of Directors since February 2016 and has served as President and CEO of PCX since April, 2017.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead PCX through this next, exciting round of growth," said Tom. "This business has a solid foundation in the production of flight critical mechanical components and assemblies for both fixed and rotary winged aircraft. As we have refined PCX's growth strategy over the last 2½ years, I have developed confidence in our team's ability to execute that strategy. Our growing base of customers will continue to demand superior delivery and quality levels, and PCX has both the ability to integrate acquisitions and the systems and processes to ensure we meet those customers' expectations," continued Mr. Holzthum.

Tom Holzthum joined the PCX Board in 2019, and was appointed Chief Commercial Officer in January of 2021. Tom previously held the position of Executive Vice President-Integrated Systems at Triumph Group, having full P&L responsibility for the $1.1B Business Unit that designed, produced and overhauled a broad portfolio of aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems.

Headquartered in Connecticut, PCX Aerosystems is a leading privately owned supplier of highly engineered, precision, flight critical assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms. PCX focuses on producing complex parts machined from alloys such as aluminum, magnesium, titanium, and steel - where tight tolerances and quality are imperative. The company provides direct delivery of components and large assemblies to customers such as Boeing, General Electric Aircraft Engines, Bell and Sikorsky. PCX Aerosystems is owned by Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. The company owns manufacturing facilities in Newington, CT, Enfield, CT and Santa Ana, CA.

