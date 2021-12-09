Tom J. Day Celebrated for Excellence in Bugle Playing and Military Service

The son of a celebrated U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Day learned to play "Taps" on the bugle before the age of 10. He gave his first public performance of the iconic bugle call during the reburial of a Civil War veteran in a Chicago cemetery. During high school, he prepared for military service by participating in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC).

Upon graduation, Mr. Day enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Over the course of eight years, he advanced to become the leader of a platoon at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island in South Carolina. Mr. Day subsequently thrived as a member of Civil Air Patrol, which is the official auxiliary of the United States Air Force, for 12 years.

Throughout the following 10 years, Mr. Day found further success as an instructor with the JROTC. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years before returning to the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was eventually promoted to the rank of sergeant. After eight years of active duty, Mr. Day concluded his military service.

During the 1960s, Mr. Day worked as a precinct captain in Chicago. He also excelled as a banker and loan specialist in Palo Alto, California. Mr. Day had previously received a diploma from the Institute for Financial Education, which is affiliated with the American Bankers Association.

In 1999, the U.S. Congress passed legislation that gave military veterans the right to have "Taps" played at their funerals. However, Mr. Day quickly learned that many military families were playing recordings of the song due to the difficulty and cost of securing live buglers. Seeking to give veterans the respect they deserve with a proper military funeral ceremony, he founded Bugles Across America in 2000.

Since his organization's inception, Mr. Day has recruited over 5,000 volunteer buglers from all 50 states to play "Taps" at more than 120,000 military funerals all over the U.S. Thanks to the growth of Bugles Across America, five U.S. states have implemented new laws that award civic credit to 7th and 8th graders who play "Taps" at military funerals. In the state of Wisconsin, high school students who play "Taps" at military funerals receive $25 towards their college tuition for each performance.

Mr. Day has personally performed "Taps" at over 500 funerals as well as at Chicago's Desert Storm Parade in 2002 and the World Cup Parade in 1994. He has been interviewed by a host of publications and news networks such as The Wall Street Journal, the Cape Cod Times and Fox News. Moreover, Mr. Day has been invited to play "Taps" at games for numerous Chicago sports teams such as the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

In recognition of his contributions to the military community, Mr. Day has received multiple accolades from Daughters of the American Revolution such as the Community Service Award and the Medal of Honor. On behalf of the U.S. Army, he was personally gifted the trumpet that was played at the funeral of former president William McKinley. Mr. Day has additionally received a number of honors for his military service, such as the Congressional Gold Medal and the Distinguished Service Award.

Mr. Day attributes a great deal of his success to his genuine love for all Americans, regardless of ethnicity or belief systems. In the coming years, he intends to continue showing his gratitude to veterans and honoring the legacy of his father, who notably pursued his goals with the utmost determination. Though Mr. Day remains in good health, he wishes for Bugles for American to continue operating well after he passes away.

