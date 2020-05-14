Tom Kennedy Transitions Into New Critical Role

IRVING, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shermco Industries today announced that Tom Kennedy will be transitioning job roles at Shermco to the critical role of VP, Data Center and Construction, effective May 4, 2020.

Tom Kennedy was previously the VP, National Accounts at Shermco. With the addition of Tom Tener as VP, National Accounts, Kennedy will be moving into the role allowing Shermco to bring a more focused approach to growing the datacenter sector.

Additionally, Tom's experiences that will benefit Shermco moving forward include:

Data Center Account Management

Industrial Sales Management

Engineering Services Sales Management

"I look forward to leading Shermco's strategy in the Data Center and Commercial Construction segment," says Kennedy. "Developing our business in testing, commissioning and preventative maintenance"

"We are pleased to have Tom focused on one of our largest growth areas," says Jason Greer, President. "[He and] his team does a great job partnering with our hyper scale, colocation and enterprise datacenter clients, with a focus on contractors."

About Shermco: Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Shermco provides electrical testing, maintenance, commissioning, and repair services to a wide range of utility, industrial, energy, and other end markets. With more than 30 locations, Shermco serves a diversified blue-chip customer base across North America. The Company is an active participant in the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, Electrical Apparatus Service Association, and American Wind Energy Association. For more information, please visit www.shermco.com.

