Tom Klein Joins Certares As Managing Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel industry veteran Tom Klein has been named Managing Partner and member of the Management Committee for Certares Management LLC, a leading investment and management company that has distinguished itself by investing in a broad portfolio of travel and consumer brands. In his new role, Klein joins Founder and Managing Partner Greg O'Hara, Managing Partner Colin Farmer, and Senior Partners J.D. O'Hara and Henry Briance in the leadership of Certares. Klein will work closely with the entire Certares team to cultivate and execute compelling investment opportunities in partnership with leading travel companies and to generate consistent, long-term performance for Certares' investors.

"We are thrilled to have Tom join our team and the leadership of our firm," said Colin Farmer, Managing Partner and Head of the Management Committee for Certares. "With more than 29 years as an operator in the travel sector and notably having served as CEO of one of the largest technology platforms in the travel industry, Tom brings a depth of experience and relationships that will enable Certares to build upon its leadership position as a trusted investment partner in the travel and hospitality arenas."

Prior to joining Certares, Klein served as Director, CEO and President of Sabre Incorporated, a global technology company serving the travel industry. Prior to being appointed CEO, Klein held several executive positions at Sabre including President and Executive Vice President, and also served in both domestic and international Senior Vice President roles. Klein led the very successful IPO of Sabre in 2014. Prior to Sabre, he held various management positions at American Airlines and Consolidated Freightways. Klein was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to serve on the Board of Brand USA in 2010. He was reappointed twice and ended his third term in 2017 as Chairman. Klein also served on President Barack Obama's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa.

"Tom has been a trusted business partner and friend for decades and we welcome him to the Certares team," said Greg O'Hara, Certares Founder and Managing Partner. "I look forward to working closely with Tom as we expand our investment professionals and continue partnering with strong companies in the travel industry. Tom's experience, relationships and insights will enable us to continue to identify great investment opportunities which expand our investment platform and extend the trust we have built with our affiliated companies and with our investors."

"I truly believe that the travel and hospitality business is rich with opportunities," said Klein. "As an industry veteran, I've seen firsthand how the Certares team identifies opportunities and helps their portfolio companies flourish. It is a great honor to be a part of the team."

Established in 2012, Certares focuses on direct investments in proprietary transactions, leveraging deep sector experience in the travel and hospitality industries, and with a consistent emphasis on partnership with management teams to drive growth. Certares brings together a team with decades of both operational and investment experience in private equity, travel, tourism, hospitality and travel-related business and consumer services. For more information, please visit www.certares.com.

