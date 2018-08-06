Tom Maoli Motivates Comcast Spotlight Automotive Employees With His Perspective on Business and Future of The Automotive Industry

On November 29th, 2018 Mr. Maoli was asked to speak in Holmdel New Jersey to Comcast Spotlight's employees on how he did it. Mr. Maoli spoke on how he got into the automotive business, his success prior to the automotive industry, where he is now and where the automotive industry is going. This featured Mr. Maoli speaking on his motivational journey to success, the past present and future of the automotive industry and how to succeed in business by knowing your customer.

When asked how he sees the future of the automotive industry in 5 years Maoli states: "Everyone sees things through a different pair of glasses. I can see 5 years down the road but, I look farther down the road than 5 years from now. I see major changes 10 years from now."

When asked what the key to making a sale is in his eyes he replied "simple, know your customer and sell yourself not your product."

About Tom Maoli: Mr. Maoli is the President and CEO of Celebrity Motor Cars, LLC a luxury dealership group based in New Jersey and New York. These dealerships include: Lexus of Route 10, Maserati of Morris County, Alfa Romeo of Morris County, BMW of Springfield, as well as Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge. In addition to his growing automotive empire; Tom is the president and CEO of Real Estate Opportunity Investments, LLC, a residential and commercial real estate company. Tom also hosts the "Go Big Or Go Home" radio show every other Sunday at 10 AM on iHeartRadio and is he host of the " Maoli Minute " every day at 8:00am and 5:00pm. Listeners may reach him via email him through his website at http://tommaoli.net/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melanie Borden

(973)319-7900

media@celebritymotorcar.com

SOURCE Tom Maoli

Related Links

tommaoli.net

