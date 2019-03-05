Tom Melsheimer Admitted To American College Of Trial Lawyers

DALLAS, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorney and managing partner of the Dallas office of Winston & Strawn, Tom Melsheimer, has been inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

Tom has tried cases for more than 30 years, first as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas before moving into private practice and becoming nationally renowned for his civil and criminal casework in state and federal courts across the country.

Co-author of the best-selling "On the Jury Trial: Principles and Practice for Effective Advocacy," he was the youngest trial attorney to be honored as Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Texas chapters of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) and the Dallas Bar Association. In addition to his membership in the American College of Trial Lawyers, Tom is a Fellow in the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and an Advocate with the American Board of Trial Advocates.

Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship.

Membership in the College cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently approximately 5,800 members in the United States and Canada, including active Fellows, Emeritus Fellows, Judicial Fellows (those who ascended to the bench after their induction), and Honorary Fellows. The College maintains and seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public statements on independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice, and fair and just representation of all parties to legal proceedings.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

