Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Career-spanning Hits Collection 'The Best Of Everything' To Be Released November 16 On Geffen Records/UMe

38-TRACK SET FEATURES ALL OF TOM PETTY'S HITS WITH THE HEARTBREAKERS, SOLO AND MUDCRUTCH

ALTERNATE VERSION OF TITLE TRACK PREMIERES TODAY

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 16, Geffen Records/UMe will release The Best Of Everything, the first career-spanning collection of all of Tom Petty's hits with The Heartbreakers, his solo work and Mudcrutch. The 38-track set also features two previously unreleased tracks: the poignant and autobiographical "For Real" and the collection's lead single—an alternate version of the title track, which restores a never-heard second verse to the song that was originally recorded for the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' 1985 album, Southern Accents

Listen/share "The Best of Everything (alternate version)" HERE. The song is also available today with album pre-order: https://TomPetty.lnk.to/TheBestOfEverything

The Best of Everything will be released simultaneously as a 2-disc CD, featuring deluxe packaging, and in all digital formats. LP editions—in both black and clear vinyl—will arrive on December 7. The collection also features an essay on Tom Petty written especially for this collection by Academy Award-winning screenwriter, director, author and journalist Cameron Crowe.

All 38 recordings on The Best of Everything have been re-mastered for this collection from pristine transfers of the original studio multi-track masters. 

THE BEST OF EVERYTHING TRACK LIST

Disc 1

Disc 2

1.

  Free Fallin'

1.

Wildflowers

2.

  Mary Jane's Last Dance

2.

Learning To Fly

3.

  You Wreck Me

3.

Here Comes My Girl

4.

  I Won't Back Down

4.

The Last DJ

5.

  Saving Grace

5.

I Need To Know

6.

  You Don't Know How It Feels

6.

Scare Easy

7.

  Don't Do Me Like That

7.

You Got Lucky

8.

  Listen To Her Heart

8.

Runnin' Down A Dream

9.

  Breakdown

9.

American Dream Plan B

10.

  Walls (Circus)

10.

Stop Draggin' My Heart Around (feat. Stevie Nicks)

11.

  The Waiting

11.

Trailer

12.

  Don't Come Around Here No More

12.

Into The Great Wide Open

13.

  Southern Accents

13.

Room At The Top

14.

  Angel Dream (No. 2)

14.

Square One

15.

  Dreamville

15.

Jammin' Me

16.

  I Should Have Known It

16.

Even The Losers

17.

  Refugee

17.

Hungry No More

18.

  American Girl

18.

I Forgive It All

19.

  The Best Of Everything (Alt. Version)

19.

For Real

