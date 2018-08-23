Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Career-spanning Hits Collection 'The Best Of Everything' To Be Released November 16 On Geffen Records/UMe
38-TRACK SET FEATURES ALL OF TOM PETTY'S HITS WITH THE HEARTBREAKERS, SOLO AND MUDCRUTCH
ALTERNATE VERSION OF TITLE TRACK PREMIERES TODAY
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 16, Geffen Records/UMe will release The Best Of Everything, the first career-spanning collection of all of Tom Petty's hits with The Heartbreakers, his solo work and Mudcrutch. The 38-track set also features two previously unreleased tracks: the poignant and autobiographical "For Real" and the collection's lead single—an alternate version of the title track, which restores a never-heard second verse to the song that was originally recorded for the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' 1985 album, Southern Accents.
Listen/share "The Best of Everything (alternate version)" HERE. The song is also available today with album pre-order: https://TomPetty.lnk.to/TheBestOfEverything
The Best of Everything will be released simultaneously as a 2-disc CD, featuring deluxe packaging, and in all digital formats. LP editions—in both black and clear vinyl—will arrive on December 7. The collection also features an essay on Tom Petty written especially for this collection by Academy Award-winning screenwriter, director, author and journalist Cameron Crowe.
All 38 recordings on The Best of Everything have been re-mastered for this collection from pristine transfers of the original studio multi-track masters.
THE BEST OF EVERYTHING TRACK LIST
|
Disc 1
|
Disc 2
|
1.
|
Free Fallin'
|
1.
|
Wildflowers
|
2.
|
Mary Jane's Last Dance
|
2.
|
Learning To Fly
|
3.
|
You Wreck Me
|
3.
|
Here Comes My Girl
|
4.
|
I Won't Back Down
|
4.
|
The Last DJ
|
5.
|
Saving Grace
|
5.
|
I Need To Know
|
6.
|
You Don't Know How It Feels
|
6.
|
Scare Easy
|
7.
|
Don't Do Me Like That
|
7.
|
You Got Lucky
|
8.
|
Listen To Her Heart
|
8.
|
Runnin' Down A Dream
|
9.
|
Breakdown
|
9.
|
American Dream Plan B
|
10.
|
Walls (Circus)
|
10.
|
Stop Draggin' My Heart Around (feat. Stevie Nicks)
|
11.
|
The Waiting
|
11.
|
Trailer
|
12.
|
Don't Come Around Here No More
|
12.
|
Into The Great Wide Open
|
13.
|
Southern Accents
|
13.
|
Room At The Top
|
14.
|
Angel Dream (No. 2)
|
14.
|
Square One
|
15.
|
Dreamville
|
15.
|
Jammin' Me
|
16.
|
I Should Have Known It
|
16.
|
Even The Losers
|
17.
|
Refugee
|
17.
|
Hungry No More
|
18.
|
American Girl
|
18.
|
I Forgive It All
|
19.
|
The Best Of Everything (Alt. Version)
|
19.
|
For Real
