Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Career-spanning Hits Collection 'The Best Of Everything' To Be Released November 16 On Geffen Records/UMe

Listen/share "The Best of Everything (alternate version)" HERE. The song is also available today with album pre-order: https://TomPetty.lnk.to/TheBestOfEverything

The Best of Everything will be released simultaneously as a 2-disc CD, featuring deluxe packaging, and in all digital formats. LP editions—in both black and clear vinyl—will arrive on December 7. The collection also features an essay on Tom Petty written especially for this collection by Academy Award-winning screenwriter, director, author and journalist Cameron Crowe.

All 38 recordings on The Best of Everything have been re-mastered for this collection from pristine transfers of the original studio multi-track masters.

THE BEST OF EVERYTHING TRACK LIST

Disc 1 Disc 2 1. Free Fallin' 1. Wildflowers 2. Mary Jane's Last Dance 2. Learning To Fly 3. You Wreck Me 3. Here Comes My Girl 4. I Won't Back Down 4. The Last DJ 5. Saving Grace 5. I Need To Know 6. You Don't Know How It Feels 6. Scare Easy 7. Don't Do Me Like That 7. You Got Lucky 8. Listen To Her Heart 8. Runnin' Down A Dream 9. Breakdown 9. American Dream Plan B 10. Walls (Circus) 10. Stop Draggin' My Heart Around (feat. Stevie Nicks) 11. The Waiting 11. Trailer 12. Don't Come Around Here No More 12. Into The Great Wide Open 13. Southern Accents 13. Room At The Top 14. Angel Dream (No. 2) 14. Square One 15. Dreamville 15. Jammin' Me 16. I Should Have Known It 16. Even The Losers 17. Refugee 17. Hungry No More 18. American Girl 18. I Forgive It All 19. The Best Of Everything (Alt. Version) 19. For Real

TomPetty.com | Facebook.com/TomPetty | Twitter.com/TomPetty | Instagram.com/TomPettyOfficial

SOURCE Geffen/UMe