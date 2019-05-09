Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers' Video For "For Real" Premieres Today

"For Real" is off The Best Of Everything , out now via Geffen Records/UMe, the first career-spanning collection of Tom Petty 's hits—including songs from his solo projects, songs with The Heartbreakers and essentials from the reformed Mudcrutch . The collection continues to receive widespread critical praise:

"The emotion is irrevocable."—The New York Times

"Petty's big-picture take on music is perhaps most clearly laid out in 'For Real,' a previously unreleased track that serves as the moving/touching finale of the new set.

It possesses the relatability and healthy dose of self-effacing humor that frequently defined his songwriting." —Los Angeles Times

"This hits collection is a singular treasure trove for the more casual fan, although the inclusion of two previously unreleased tracks, including the moving 'For Real,' and a superior remastering job ensures that serious Petty aficionados will pick it up, too."—Variety

As a supplement to last year's critically lauded box set An American Treasure, The Best Of Everything was born from Petty's long-term desire to release what he believed to be his strongest material across his four decades of songwriting. His family and band-mates rallied together once again to fulfill his dream. Rather than in chronological order, the special cross-label collection was sequenced as a hard-hitting playlist giving the entire catalog equal prominence.

THE BEST OF EVERYTHING TRACK LIST

Disc 1

Free Fallin' Mary Jane's Last Dance You Wreck Me I Won't Back Down Saving Grace You Don't Know How It Feels Don't Do Me Like That Listen To Her Heart Breakdown Walls (Circus) The Waiting Don't Come Around Here No More Southern Accents Angel Dream (No. 2) Dreamville I Should Have Known It Refugee American Girl The Best Of Everything (Alt. Version)

Disc 2

Wildflowers Learning To Fly Here Comes My Girl The Last DJ I Need To Know Scare Easy You Got Lucky Runnin' Down A Dream American Dream Plan B Stop Draggin' My Heart Around (feat. Stevie Nicks ) Trailer Into The Great Wide Open Room At The Top Square One Jammin' Me Even The Losers Hungry No More I Forgive It All For Real

