Tom Posey, PE Joins Braun Intertec in Houston, Texas

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, an engineering, consulting and testing firm with more than 35 offices in seven states, is pleased to announce Tom Posey, PE has joined the Braun Intertec team in Texas. Posey brings 25 years of experience consulting on national and international commercial infrastructure and industrial projects and expertise within construction materials testing, field exploration, laboratory testing, geotechnical engineering design and analysis, QA/QC and project management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to our team of employee-owners at Braun Intertec," said Jon Carlson, Braun Intertec CEO. "His engineering and testing expertise as well as his reputation as a leader and mentor in the industry will help us as we develop our growing team of engineers and continue to expand in Texas and beyond."

As a technical leader of our engineering and testing practice at Braun Intertec, Posey will focus on providing technical guidance and counsel to professional and field staff in addition to client project management. Posey's primary areas of technical expertise include: soft and compressible soils, deep foundation systems and construction materials testing.

Braun Intertec provides geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, environmental consulting, building sciences, nondestructive examination and drilling/cone penetration testing (CPT) services. With offices across the state of Texas, we also provide specialty services including: deep foundation design and testing; pavement consulting; structures evaluations and forensic investigations; geospatial and unmanned aerial vehicle services.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Braun Intertec also owns Agile Frameworks, LLC, a subsidiary of Braun Intertec based in Minneapolis and W&M Environmental, a division of Braun Intertec based in Allen, TX.

