Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP® Interviewed by HFM Week for COVID-19 Analysis Article

TAVARES, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruggie Wealth Management Founder and CEO Thomas H. Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP® was recently chosen to be interviewed by HFM Global for an article on what COVID-19 disruptions mean for investors' operations and investments, and what strategies they're eyeing.

HFM Week's Sasha Federenko wrote the analysis piece for the publication which provides industry news and insights to the global hedge fund community. The publication features information on fund launches, research, investor updates, and informed industry analysis.

The article pursued insights into what strategies investors are eyeing, what they're looking to allocate now and what they're holding off on.

"COVID-19 has fast-tracked what I thought the future of investment will look like. The pandemic has accelerated the arrival of the future investment landscape, creating new winners and losers," said Ruggie, who in 2020 was named to Barron's Top 1200 Advisors for the eighth time and to the 2020 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors' list which spotlights the top-performing advisors across the country.

"We're eyeing long/short equity hedge funds to complement some of our clients' portfolios with diversifiers. I don't want to use only a small handful of managers. I'm looking for a proven track record as a stock picker to perform in good and bad markets. We've entered an era when stock pickers are going to outperform indexes," said Ruggie. "We have started significantly changing our view of what investments need to look like going forward."

With three offices in Central Florida, Ruggie Wealth Management has been providing financial services for more than 25 years to individual and corporate clients, as well as to a select group of endowments and foundations. As the flagship company of independent RIA RWM Asset Management, Ruggie Wealth offers a broad range of services and products to help clients pursue their financial goals. In 2016, Ruggie started Destiny Family Office to provide sophisticated financial and related concierge services to highly successful individuals and multi-generational high-net-worth clients.

RWM Asset Management has mapped out a growth strategy to align with a like-minded group of leading financial innovators who share a deep industry knowledge, vast network of specialized services, demonstrated investment strategies and abiding passion for serving clients. In January 2021, KCG Investment Advisory Services, LLC, in Savannah, GA joined the RWM Asset Management brand family.

