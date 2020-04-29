Tom Selleck Honors America's Seniors in Heartfelt Video Message from AAG

ORANGE, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these difficult and unprecedented times, older Americans have become the most vulnerable to COVID-19. As social distancing continues in practice across the country, many seniors face loneliness and isolation from family and friends. To remind Americans about the importance of our elders' well-being, American Advisors Group (AAG) has released a video titled The Valuable and Vulnerable, featuring Hollywood icon and spokesperson Tom Selleck. The video collaboration was recorded at the home of the multi-award-winning actor. The Valuable and Vulnerable reminds Americans that the collective wisdom, contributions and sacrifice of our senior population deserves our lasting respect and admiration.