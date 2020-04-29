Tom Selleck Honors America's Seniors in Heartfelt Video Message from AAG
Apr 29, 2020, 18:14 ET
ORANGE, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these difficult and unprecedented times, older Americans have become the most vulnerable to COVID-19. As social distancing continues in practice across the country, many seniors face loneliness and isolation from family and friends. To remind Americans about the importance of our elders' well-being, American Advisors Group (AAG) has released a video titled The Valuable and Vulnerable, featuring Hollywood icon and spokesperson Tom Selleck. The video collaboration was recorded at the home of the multi-award-winning actor. The Valuable and Vulnerable reminds Americans that the collective wisdom, contributions and sacrifice of our senior population deserves our lasting respect and admiration.
From the AAG family to yours, we wish everyone good health and safety. Be Well.
About AAG
AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.
American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 3800 W. Chapman Avenue, 3rd & 7th Floor, Orange, CA 92868
