Tomahawk Robotics Receives Award from Department of Defense to Strengthen the Domestic Small UAS Industrial Base

"We're excited to work with DIU, an organization that values and recognizes the speed of technological change," said Tomahawk Robotics' CTO, Matt Summer.

Tomahawk Robotics is among 7 companies receiving this award on behalf of the DoD.

"This investment in the defense industrial base is intended to provide critical battlefield capabilities across the spectrum of conflict, including on-demand reconnaissance which augments service members' capabilities and increases their survivability, lethality, and mission flexibility," said Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy Jesse Salazar.

See full release here.

About Tomahawk Robotics

Tomahawk Robotics is the leading innovator of common control solutions that transform how humans and unmanned systems work together to make the world more safe and secure. From the battlefield to remote industrial sites, our products and technology safeguard users working under the most extreme and stressful conditions. Designed from the ground up with the user in mind, Kinesis is the only multidomain, cross-architecture, AI-enabled control system that unlocks intuitive interaction with remote environments from across the room or around the world.

Learn more at https://www.tomahawkrobotics.com

CONTACT: Tracey Maslow, [email protected]

SOURCE Tomahawk Robotics

Related Links

https://www.tomahawkrobotics.com

