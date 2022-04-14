Tomato Wellness Announces the Release of the Spotlight On short film on tomato products.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Spotlight On 5 minute short film for PBS explores the truth about canned and jarred tomatoes. This film is now airing nationwide and includes interviews with chefs, a registered dietitian, and a fourth-generation tomato grower. Often people think that fresh is always best, but the truth is that there are greater health benefits from consuming tomato products, because of higher bioavailabilty of lycopene antioxidant compounds. In addition, the canning process captures the tomatoes within hours of harvest, sealing in their seasonal peak for taste and nutrition. These factors culminate into processed tomatoes offering an optimal choice throughout the year. That's how we can enjoy the flavor of summer all year long.