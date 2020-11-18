Tomato-y Twist On Apple Pie For Thanksgiving From I ❤ San Marzano DOP

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're having a socially distanced Thanksgiving dinner at home or delivering meal packages to your loved ones, we know turkey is the star and your dessert is the finishing touch!

Since we're making new traditions this year, we at I ❤ San Marzano DOP want you to enjoy the holiday with our gift to you, a twist on the traditional apple pie. This holiday elevate and impress your family and friends with this delicious recipe for Mini apple pies with brandy and cherry tomato jam. Click here for recipe.

Tomatoes, specifically the San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP canned tomatoes are grown only for the can in sun-kissed volcanic rich soil. Robust, Red color, superior flavor, perfect for making pasta sauces, stews, chile and yes, dessert!

Healing properties: Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP are fat free, salt free and contain zero preservatives. They are filled with a rich source of vitamin A, C, potassium, minerals, fiber and are extremely high in the anti-oxidant Lycopene which research has shown to be useful in the prevention of various diseases and they are vegan.

There are plenty of Italian sounding canned tomato brands out there, and some even use the San Marzano name, but these are the real deal!

Allow us to become part of your life story. When shopping for the best, look for cans that include Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP. The DOP label (denominazione di origine protetta) refers to the protected designation of origin (PDO).

"San Marzano DOP: Excellence from Europe"! The "Crown Jewel" of European canned tomatoes! The tomato from Europe's heart.

I ❤ San Marzano DOP is a campaign co-financed by the European Commission promoting San Marzano dell'agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP tomatoes in the USA.

