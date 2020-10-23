TomCat Films ignites the fireplace video category with 'My Fireplace Girl' series of DVDs and Streaming Videos

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The video series currently features two installments, 'Beauty in Black' and 'Yule Log Lover'. The first episode features a warm and cozy fireplace, accented by the beautiful social media sensation, ModelAngelica, in a variety of sexy outfits, getting cozy by the fire. The second episode features the same Norwegian beauty in a special Christmas Edition, decorating a tree, wrapping presents and enjoying hot cocoa in front of blazing yuletide fire, complete with Christmas music. The two videos are meant as alternatives to the same old boring fireplace videos that have been made available over the years.

ModelAngelica aka Camilla Angelica Skarstad, also produced the project and is known for her appearances in Netflix's 'Home For Christmas' and the upcoming 'Escape From Area 51' sci-fi adventure, which also stars Baywatch's Donna D'Errico. ModelAngelica is also a promotional model and influencer with over 140,000 followers on Instagram.

Director/Producer, Ted Chalmers, is a long time film industry executive who has been involved with the distribution of such classic horror films as 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' and 'Hellraiser.' He has been called, "The King of the Mockbusters" by VICE, due to his prolific career as a producer of drafting titles such as 'Jurassic Shark', 'Metal Man' and 'Predator World'.

"This is not your ordinary fireplace video," says Chalmers. "We're hoping to brighten your day with a little warmth and coziness."

"I loved being a part of this fun and interesting project," says Skarstad. "We certainly hope to make more!"

'My Fireplace Girl' is available in North America on DVD from Amazon, Best Buy, FYE and Barnes & Noble. It is streaming worldwide on demand through Vimeo at www.myfireplacegirl.com.

It will also be available for licensing through Summer Hill Entertainment which attends all the major film sales markets including EFM, Marché du Film, AFM and Hong Kong Filmart!

