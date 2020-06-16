TOMIA Rolls out Roaming Services for NTT DOCOMO in Japan

VIENNA, VA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMIA , the market leader in end-to-end connectivity optimization solutions, today announced that NTT DOCOMO , Japan's largest telecommunications company, has chosen TOMIA's clearing solutions to maximize wholesale network targets.

The telecoms industry in Asia is advancing at a rapid pace with the introduction of 5G networks and IoT devices. DOCOMO is working to ensure it can continue to deliver the best network in Japan. DOCOMO has now deployed TOMIA's Data and Financial Clearing services in conjunction with TOMIA's wholesale Deal Analytics tool.

When combined, TOMIA's Clearing and Deal Analytics services provide new levels of automation to DOCOMO's wholesale deal management. Discount deals can be simulated, agreed, tracked, and forecasted, all in real time, can be settled automatically through TOMIA's Financial Clearing. This end-to-end management and automation process has become critical in the roaming market as the number of discount deals that need to be managed by operators expands by a factor of 2 or more, as deals specific to IoT are added.

The solution deployed for DOCOMO is future proof with facilities to support the new GSMA Billing Standard – Billing and Charging Evolution (BCE) which has specifically been developed to support the burgeoning volumes of billing records generated by IoT devices as well as the need of the now mature 5G deployment.

Howard Stevens, TOMIA CRO, said, 'We are proud to be chosen by DOCOMO to provide an end-to-end wholesale clearing solution. This leverages a significant investment by TOMIA in building a new generation of clearing platforms, built to serve a dynamic roaming market where IoT and 5G have become key drivers."

"Providing a comprehensive wholesale management from deal modelling through to clearing implementation and settlement was key for us. This solution will provide transparency, accountability and increased speed of response so that we can continue to provide a premium experience for our customers and partners," said, Mami Fukuoka, Director of Global Marketing and Service Strategy at DOCOMO.



About TOMIA

TOMIA was formed from the merger of Starhome Mach and Telarix, industry leaders in Roaming and Interconnect. TOMIA offers transformative connectivity solutions to service providers worldwide. Its innovative offering enables customers to manage a unified optimization process of both roaming and interconnect while driving the future of connectivity through new technologies and services such as VoLTE, NFV, Machine Learning and 5G. With regional headquarters in the US, Israel, Luxembourg, India, and a presence in over 30 countries, TOMIA serves over 400 operators globally. To learn more visit www.tomiaglobal.com .



