Tommee Tippee® Introduces New Baby Sleep Collection

STAMFORD, Conn., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For parents of infants and toddlers, sleep is a precious commodity. If their little one isn't keeping them up, concern over how safely their baby is sleeping does. With its new launch of sleep products, Tommee Tippee has committed to helping ease this burden with their new line of sleep products which have been proven to keep babies safe and comfortable while they sleep, ensuring little ones (and their parents) can sleep longer and better.

For over 50 years Tommee Tippee has helped make life easier for parents with innovative and intuitive baby products that ease worry and frustration around breastfeeding, bottle-feeding, mealtime, and changetime. Today, the brand introduces a suite of sleep products in the U.S. designed to answer baby's sleep time needs at every stage, from birth to toddlerhood.

Tommee Tippee's sleep range includes everything a family will need to get a good night's rest, from blackout blinds to cuddly cry-activated white noise machines to toddler clocks that help train kids to stay in bed longer. Its much-loved Grobag sleep sack is better quality and easier to use than other bedding, according to a majority of parents1. Not only has it won 49 awards internationally, 71% of babies slept for over 6 hours at a time when using a Grobag2, cementing its status as a parent must-have.

"At Tommee Tippee we are wholly focused on making life with baby easier and more enjoyable. We know that sleeping concerns are top of the list for new parents, making this collection a natural and necessary extension of our existing line of products," said Chris Parsons, President of Tommee Tippee North America. "With Tommee Tippee Gro we're providing safe, beautifully-designed, sleep-guaranteed products for babies that will help the whole family get the rest they so desperately need."

The Tommee Tippee Gro collection includes:

Tommee Tippee Grosnug : A revolutionary 2-in-1 swaddle and sleep sack that is reassuringly snug at the top, with the option to swaddle with arms in or out, and hip healthy leg space at the bottom. 87% of parents find a Grosnug easier to use than other swaddling products 2 , as it requires no complicated folding or wrapping and features a zipper opening for easy diaper changes. Designed for babies 5-12 lbs and available in two adorable patterns.

: A revolutionary 2-in-1 swaddle and sleep sack that is reassuringly snug at the top, with the option to swaddle with arms in or out, and hip healthy leg space at the bottom. 87% of parents find a Grosnug easier to use than other swaddling products , as it requires no complicated folding or wrapping and features a zipper opening for easy diaper changes. Designed for babies 5-12 lbs and available in two adorable patterns. Tommee Tippee Groswaddle : An award-winning alternative to traditional swaddling, the Growswaddle features a uniquely shaped baby wrap with a pocket bottom for a cuddly, safe sleep and natural, healthy hip positioning. The soft, stretchy cotton eliminates complicated fastening and is available in two cute prints for babies 0-3 months (or up to 14lbs).

: An award-winning alternative to traditional swaddling, the Growswaddle features a uniquely shaped baby wrap with a pocket bottom for a cuddly, safe sleep and natural, healthy hip positioning. The soft, stretchy cotton eliminates complicated fastening and is available in two cute prints for babies 0-3 months (or up to 14lbs). Tommee Tippee Grobag : Designed as a safe replacement to blankets, the breathable and warm Grobag helps regulate baby's temperature while sleeping, for a peaceful night's rest. The Grobag is available in two sizes, 0-6 months and 6-18 months, and four beautiful prints.

: Designed as a safe replacement to blankets, the breathable and warm Grobag helps regulate baby's temperature while sleeping, for a peaceful night's rest. The Grobag is available in two sizes, 0-6 months and 6-18 months, and four beautiful prints. Tommee Tippee Groegg : Providing peace of mind at a glance, this innovative digital thermometer changes color with the room's temperature, helping parents maintain a safe sleeping environment for baby. The Groegg glows yellow when the room is at an ideal sleep temperature, 61-68 degrees Fahrenheit, with the added bonus of a glowing nightlight effect.

: Providing peace of mind at a glance, this innovative digital thermometer changes color with the room's temperature, helping parents maintain a safe sleeping environment for baby. The Groegg glows yellow when the room is at an ideal sleep temperature, 61-68 degrees Fahrenheit, with the added bonus of a glowing nightlight effect. Tommee Tippee Ollie the Owl Grofriend : This sweet owl is destined to become baby's and parent's new best friend. This plush sleep aid plays four comforting sounds, including heartbeat, rainfall, white noise and a beautiful Brahms lullaby. The built in CrySensor will automatically reactivate sound when baby stirs, soothing little ones back to sleep.

: This sweet owl is destined to become baby's and parent's new best friend. This plush sleep aid plays four comforting sounds, including heartbeat, rainfall, white noise and a beautiful Brahms lullaby. The built in CrySensor will automatically reactivate sound when baby stirs, soothing little ones back to sleep. Tommee Tippee Groclock : By displaying images of the sun and stars on the clock face, the Groclock easily communicates to toddlers when it's time to go to sleep or spring out of bed. The stars on the clock's face go out one-by-one during the night to show the passing of time. The Groclock is also programmable for naptime.

: By displaying images of the sun and stars on the clock face, the Groclock easily communicates to toddlers when it's time to go to sleep or spring out of bed. The stars on the clock's face go out one-by-one during the night to show the passing of time. The Groclock is also programmable for naptime. Tommee Tippee Gro Anywhere Blind : A portable blackout blind for windows that helps to shield light from the outdoors and keep little one's eyes closed longer. The versatile blind is adjustable, easy to carry, and can be quickly affixed with suction along all edges of the blind. Helps ensure little ones sleep when you want them to, during naptime at home or before sundown on the go.

Tommee Tippee Gro sleep products are recommended by the Lullaby Trust. Products are available at Buy Buy Baby and Amazon.com. The SRP varies by product and ranges from $24.99-39.99.

For more information, please visit tommeetippee.us. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/TommeeTippeeNorthAmerica or follow us on Twitter: @tommeetippee_NA or Instagram: @tommeetippeenorthamerica.

About Tommee Tippee

Tommee Tippee® is the number one feeding brand in the UK and one of the fastest growing baby bottle brands in the United States2. For over 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.

1Source: Grobag user online satisfaction survey, August 2018

2Source: Allto Consulting, Storm In-Home Placement 2, Research Report, November 2018.

3Nielsen AOD TTL USxAOC, December 29, 2018.

Contact: Alessandra Forero, aforero@360pr.plus, (617) 585-5776

SOURCE Tommee Tippee

Related Links

http://tommeetippee.us

