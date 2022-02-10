TOMMEE TIPPEE® LAUNCHES NEW SUPERSTAR™ TODDLER CUPS WITH PREMIUM ANTI-MICROBIAL TECHNOLOGY TO PROTECT FROM HARMFUL GERMS

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All parents know the struggle of trying to keep up with cleaning their toddler's favorite sippy cup, especially in today's environment when germs are all around us. To help solve this pain point for parents, Tommee Tippee is introducing an innovative line of must-have SuperStar™ cups that feature INTELLIVALVE™ and BACSHIELD™ technologies to keep little superstars germ-free and mess-free while drinking.

Tommee Tippee SuperStar™ Cup

"At Tommee Tippee, we are passionate about developing products that make parents' lives easier, since we know parenting is already hard enough. When it comes to enhancing product lines, convenience for parent and baby is always top-of-mind for us. And we know, for parents, keeping germs at bay is a priority right now," said Brooke Koller-Faloon, Senior Vice President Marketing, Americas at Tommee Tippee North America. "With the introduction of the SuperStar™ range, we are thrilled to be one of the first toddler brands to integrate anti-microbial technology on the spout that reduces microbes by up to 99.99%1. The 100% leak-proof and easy to clean factor is an added bonus."

The SuperStar™ range of cups feature:

Innovative BACSHIELD™ Anti-microbial Technology: BACSHIELD™ is a silver-ion technology* that prevents the growth of microbes and reduces microbes by up to 99.99% 1 on the spout, keeping little superstars protected from everyday germs.



BACSHIELD™ is a silver-ion technology* that prevents the growth of microbes and reduces microbes by up to 99.99% on the spout, keeping little superstars protected from everyday germs. Unique INTELLIVALVE™ Anti-leak Technology: Thanks to INTELLIVALVE™ technology, leaks are a problem of the past, even when the cup is turned upside down or shaken – perfect for car ride adventures!



Thanks to INTELLIVALVE™ technology, leaks are a problem of the past, even when the cup is turned upside down or shaken – perfect for car ride adventures! Double Wall Insulation: Available in the straw and sippy styles, the insulated base minimizes condensation and keeps water cool to encourage drinking during long days of play, keeping your superstar hydrated while on-the-go.



Available in the straw and sippy styles, the insulated base minimizes condensation and keeps water cool to encourage drinking during long days of play, keeping your superstar hydrated while on-the-go. Bite-Resistant Spout : Super gentle on little mouths, the durable and long-lasting one-piece spout is tough enough to withstand tiny teeth and is easy to clean for parents, making it a fan-favorite among families.



: Super gentle on little mouths, the durable and long-lasting one-piece spout is tough enough to withstand tiny teeth and is easy to clean for parents, making it a fan-favorite among families. Cups for All Ages & Stages: The transition from bottle to cup has never been easier. From a weaning Sippee™ cup with handles, to a flip-up straw and a Sportee™ style, this fun and colorful range offers a cup from four months to one year, and beyond.

All SuperStar™ cups are BPA, BPS, PVC, Phthalate and Nitrosamine free, and are dishwasher and sterilizer safe. SuperStar™ cups are now available at Amazon and Walmart and will be available at Target starting mid-March. The SRP ranges from $7.97-15.99.

About Tommee Tippee

Tommee Tippee® is the number one feeding brand in the UK and one of the fastest growing baby brands in the United States2. For over 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world.

* The antimicrobial technology does not protect the user or others against disease causing organisms. The technology is not a substitute for good hygiene and/or cleaning practices.

1 Source: Independent laboratory testing demonstrated a 99.9% reduction in microbes after 24 hours. BACSHIELD™ is tested to ISO 22196:2011 standards.

2Nielsen AOD TTL USxAOC, December 29, 2018.

SOURCE Tommee Tippee