Tommee Tippee, The Brand Behind The Most Breast-Like Nipple, Ever, Kicks Off National Breastfeeding Month With A Suite Of New Products And A Month Of Expert Support And Giveaways For New Moms

"As moms ourselves, we know that every breastfeeding journey is different, whether it's painful, exhausting, rewarding or all of the above. Our personal experiences as moms and years of expertise in designing products, result in a collection that is truly made for mom, providing the ultimate solution for her breastfeeding gripes," said Brooke Koller-Faloon, Head of Marketing for Tommee Tippee North America. "Made with comfort, customization and convenience in mind, these breastfeeding products will make mom's feeding journey as easy as possible."

SURVEY CONFIRMS EVERY BREASTFEEDING JOURNEY IS DIFFERENT

Just in time for National Breastfeeding Month, results from Tommee Tippee's recent survey1 reveal the realities of breastfeeding. With responses as varied as every woman's feeding journey, moms called breastfeeding time consuming, draining and rewarding. Not surprising to any mom, many wouldn't trade the experience if they could, while others would. On advice for breastfeeding mamas-to-be: It won't be easy and ultimately it is ok if you don't want to or can't breastfeed.

Key survey findings include:

While nearly 37% of respondents find that breastfeeding is "the ultimate connection," another 27% find it "emotionally draining."

The two biggest breastfeeding gripes include needing to be accessible to baby 24/7 (26%) and struggling to get baby to latch (24%).

52% wish they had someone to guide them through the process of breastfeeding and pumping and nearly 40% of moms wish they knew what a huge time commitment it would be before becoming a mom.

When asked who they would give breastfeeding duties to if they could, nearly 50% said their partner, 41% said no one and 9% said anyone else.

51% said their feedback for a breastfeeding mama-to-be would be that it's ok if breastfeeding doesn't work for you and it's ok if you don't want to do it.

A MONTH OF EXPERT CONTENT AND GIVEAWAYS

Tommee Tippee kicks off a month of content made for breastfeeding moms, including sessions led by experts specializing in new motherhood and feeding, to support moms physically and emotionally through their breastfeeding journey. Paired with exciting giveaways from favorite mom brands, ThirdLove and Milky Mama, Tommee Tippee is equipping moms with the resources and products they'll need to ease breastfeeding struggles, as much as possible, tailored to their unique journey. Expectants and new moms can follow Tommee Tippee North America on Facebook and Instagram for details about upcoming expert sessions and giveaways.

Tommee Tippee's Made for Me collection includes:

Electric Breast Pump : A portable, lightweight and discreet pump to give moms the confidence and freedom to pump when and where they want. USB-rechargeable, this pump provides lasting power for on-the-go pumping and is quieter than the leading pump. With a patented extra soft cushioned silicone cup for maximum comfort, 5 massage modes and 9 pumping modes this Made for Me pump is built for every mom's unique pumping needs. Also look out for the Double Electric Breast Pump available late 2020.

: A portable, lightweight and discreet pump to give moms the confidence and freedom to pump when and where they want. USB-rechargeable, this pump provides lasting power for on-the-go pumping and is quieter than the leading pump. With a patented extra soft cushioned silicone cup for maximum comfort, 5 massage modes and 9 pumping modes this Made for Me pump is built for every mom's unique pumping needs. Also look out for the available late 2020. Single Manual Breast Pump : This super quiet and portable breast pump provides moms the freedom to pump when and where they want, featuring a cushioned silicone cup for gentle use and an ergonomic design specifically shaped to fit women's hands.

: This super quiet and portable breast pump provides moms the freedom to pump when and where they want, featuring a cushioned silicone cup for gentle use and an ergonomic design specifically shaped to fit women's hands. Silicone Breast Pump : This manual, cord-free 100% food-grade silicone product can be used to catch let-down or provide relief to milk-filled breasts and is the perfect silent pump while on the go.

: This manual, cord-free 100% food-grade silicone product can be used to catch let-down or provide relief to milk-filled breasts and is the perfect silent pump while on the go. Nipple Cream : 100% natural, pure and hypoallergenic cream uses 3 baby-safe ingredients - avocado oil, beeswax and shea butter, to help soothe sore breasts by locking in moisture, helping them stay soft and supple before, during and after breastfeeding.

: 100% natural, pure and hypoallergenic cream uses 3 baby-safe ingredients - avocado oil, beeswax and shea butter, to help soothe sore breasts by locking in moisture, helping them stay soft and supple before, during and after breastfeeding. Travel Sterilizer Bags: Re-usable sterilizer bags are designed to look discrete and can be used up to 30 times, to save money and cut down on waste. Each bag is big enough to sterilize breast pump parts or small bottles for practical, quick and portable sterilizing.

All Tommee Tippee breast pumps pair with the award-winning Closer to Nature bottle for easy pumping and minimal mess. Products are available at tommeetippee.com.

About Tommee Tippee

Tommee Tippee® is the number one feeding brand in the UK and one of the fastest growing baby bottle brands in the United States2. For over 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.

1 Source: A survey over 500 respondents conducted in July 2020 by Tommee Tippee.

2 Source: Allto Consulting, Storm In-Home Placement 2, Research Report, November 2018.

