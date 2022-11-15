Tommy Bahama Launches Resort Concept with Re-Imagined Miramonte Resort & Spa

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa, Indian Wells, CA to Debut in Late 2023

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Bahama has announced plans for the debut of a new resort concept with the introduction of the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California. For 30 years Tommy Bahama has brought the resort lifestyle to its guests through a wide range of products, combined with extraordinary hospitality in its retail stores, bars and restaurants. This expertise has uniquely positioned the authentic lifestyle brand to cross over into the resort business. The first Tommy Bahama resort will debut in Late 2023.

Tommy Bahama is partnering with Lowe, a national commercial and hospitality real estate investor and operator and developer of world-class destination hotel and resort properties, to execute and present the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa. CoralTree Hospitality, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lowe, will continue to manage the property, with Tommy Bahama's parent company, Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM), making a minority equity investment in the project. Tommy Bahama believes there is potential for additional resorts in the future.

"This is a natural progression of the Tommy Bahama brand," said Doug Wood, CEO of Tommy Bahama. "We have been talking about the idea of a Tommy Bahama resort for decades and believe that our brand's aesthetic, successful $100 million food and beverage business and guest feedback support our brand's evolution into new areas of the hospitality industry. The Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa is a great way for us to extend our brand and give our guests the resort experience they are looking for."

"Lowe has been in business in the Coachella Valley for nearly 50 years. As long-time members of the Desert community we are thrilled to bring the Tommy Bahama brand and experience to our guests at Miramonte," said Lowe Chairman Bob Lowe.

Tommy Bahama had been in talks with Lowe for several years regarding the Miramonte property. Following more than a decade of involvement with the Resort, Lowe purchased Miramonte in 2020 and invested capital to restore the property, including creating the signature Olive Grove outdoor lounge and dining area. For the final phase of the renovation, Lowe will infuse the Tommy Bahama lifestyle and design aesthetic into the Resort, re-imagining the public spaces, debuting a new concept indoor/outdoor restaurant, transforming the bar experience and opening a retail boutique. The resort will remain open during the transformation.

"We've always known that our style of food and beverage is transportive. Our unique approach to elevated yet relaxed service is ideal for resorts and delivering our brand of hospitality," said Rob Goldberg, EVP of Resorts, Restaurants and Bars. "To have the opportunity to deliver those experiences in a resort setting gives us a much broader canvas to paint on as we create new experiences for our guests."

The Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa will offer 215 custom appointed rooms including 23 suites, 35,000 square feet of meeting and event space (20,000 square feet indoor, 15,000 square feet outdoor), three resort style pools, and signature treatments at the 12,000-square-foot spa. The entire property will receive the Tommy Bahama design aesthetic. The new Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa will be an ideal destination for leisure travelers, groups, events, retreats and weddings as well as a locals' hangout.

Tommy Bahama has a well-established presence in the Coachella Valley. The Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar and Store in Palm Desert opened in 1998 followed by the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar and store in Palm Springs in 2018. A Tommy Bahama Home store will open this year. Now, the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa will create another way for guests to experience the brand.

About Tommy Bahama: Tommy Bahama is part of Tommy Bahama Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Established in August 1992, with corporate headquarters in Seattle, Tommy Bahama is the iconic island lifestyle brand that defines relaxed, sophisticated style in men's and women's sportswear, swimwear, accessories and a complete home furnishings collection. The company owns and operates over 160 Tommy Bahama retail locations worldwide, 21 of which offer a Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar or a Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar. The Tommy Bahama collection is available on TommyBahama.com and at the finest U.S. retailers. The first Tommy Bahama Resort is slated to open in 2023. For more information, please visit www.tommybahama.com

About Lowe: Los Angeles-based Lowe, formerly known as Lowe Enterprises, is a leading national real estate investment, development and management firm. Over the past 50 years, Lowe has developed, acquired or managed more than $32 billion of real estate assets nationwide as it pursued its mission to build value in real estate by creating innovative, lasting environments and meaningful experiences that connect people and place. Lowe currently has more than $2 billion in commercial real estate projects in the pipeline or under development. Lowe's nearly five decades of Coachella Valley activities include the redevelopment and management of Shadow Mountain Resort; development of the Terraces at The Vintage Club; The Reserve golf club community and Desert Crossing shopping center; planning and entitling of The Gardens on El Paseo; and owning and managing the Miramonte Resort. In addition to its Los Angeles headquarters, Lowe maintains regional offices in Southern California, Northern California, Charleston, Denver, Seattle, and Washington, DC. For more information visit www.Lowe-RE.com

About CoralTree Hospitality: Launched in December 2018, CoralTree Hospitality is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lowe. Colorado based CoralTree delivers distinctive, memorable experiences that celebrate the surroundings, culture and community of each property. After only one year of operation, CoralTree was named among the top 20 hotel management companies in the U.S. by Hotel Business magazine. The company provides marketing licensing, hospitality, and asset management services to hotels and resorts in the United States. The collection includes independent, branded and soft-branded properties such as Terranea Resort on the Southern California coast, Hotel Lincoln in Chicago, The Woodlands Resort in Houston, Suncadia in Cle Elum, the Eddy Taproom & Hotel in Golden, Colorado, four Magnolia Hotels located in Denver, Houston, St. Louis and Omaha as well as the new Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando, Florida, which opened in late 2021. For more information on CoralTree, visit www.CoralTreeHospitality.com

