Tommy Barras Named President and COO of The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

DAYTON, Ohio, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company today announced publicly that Tommy (N. Thomas) Barras has been promoted to president and chief operations officer (COO) of Reynolds and Reynolds. The promotion is effective immediately. Barras will report directly to Reynolds Chairman and CEO Bob Brockman.

In making the announcement, Brockman said, "With more than 40 years in the industry and with the company, Tommy understands in amazing detail the core strengths of our software and products, and how both fit into a dealership's operations as a retailer. Tommy has been involved in developing virtually every major software and product initiative across the company, and his product achievements have been an important key to our success."

Barras, 61, joined the company in 1977. He was named a company officer over software development in 1988 and has held the position of executive vice president of software development since 2008.

Brockman concluded: "I look forward to working even more closely with Tommy in his new role as we continue our focus on building software and services that deliver more sales and gross profit to dealers. That is who we are."

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, in the U.K., and Europe.

