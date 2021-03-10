Tommy Duncan And Rick Ross Announce Jetdoc Is Now Available In Georgia

As the pandemic continues to stress the country's healthcare system and physical doctor visits becoming more inaccessible, Jetdoc uniquely positioned itself to provide consumers with an alternative that can service many of the 97% of urgent care issues immediately, complete with prescription access that brings up to 85% off, no insurance needed. This expansion is the next step in Jetdoc's national rollout that began in November 2020 as tens of thousands signed up nationwide for Jetdoc in their communities.

"Today brings an important milestone for Jetdoc and more importantly Georgians," said Tommy Duncan, Founder & CEO of Jetdoc. "We truly believe healthcare is a lifestyle, so we spent the past year breaking down every possible barrier to provide our users immediate access to a diverse network of doctors, dentists, ob-gyns and more. With a free doctor visit - we hope our mission to Give the Gift of Health will be contagious, so we look forward to serving our communities across the state.

Your Virtual Urgent Care & Doctor in Your Pocket

Founded by healthcare veteran and entrepreneur, Tommy Duncan, Jetdoc provides affordable virtual healthcare with instant access to telehealth sessions with more than 400 board-certified doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. Priced at just $20 for a one-time virtual urgent care visit or a $10 unlimited monthly membership, Jetdoc fits into every budget—giving millions affordable and convenient access to a virtual urgent care. In addition to safe and affordable care, Jetdoc members will also receive a free Jetdoc DiscountRx Card for up to 85% off retail prices for prescription medication at most major retailer pharmacies.

Georgia residents can sign up for Jetdoc by downloading the app on App Store or Google Play digital app stores to redeem their free virtual visit. No credit card required.

For more information, please visit Jetdoc.com

Connect with the Jetdoc community on Instagram, Facebook , and Twitter .

About Jetdoc, Inc.

Jetdoc is the telehealth and virtual urgent care app dedicated to connecting users with medical professionals in an effective way. Jetdoc uses a personalized and interactive interface enabling patients to securely connect with licensed medical professionals from the comfort of their own homes in just minutes. Jetdoc, Inc. was founded by Tommy Duncan, a successful healthcare entrepreneur who strives to create an innovative, safe, and affordable method for patients to receive the help they need in a timely fashion. The Jetdoc app is currently available on Google Play and App Store . For more information and to join their Exclusive Early Access list, please visit Jetdoc.com , and connect with the company on Instagram, Facebook , and Twitter .

