Tomo Drug Testing Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Although it has no confirmation that personal information was acquired without authorization, Tomo Drug Testing ("Tomo") in Springfield, Missouri announced today that it has taken action after becoming aware of an incident in which an unknown third party gained access to a database storing customer information. Out of an abundance of caution, Tomo is providing notice of this event to potentially impacted individuals, as well as certain regulators. Tomo provides drug screening services for employers and individuals in the Springfield, Missouri area.

What Happened? On April 23, 2019 and May 9, 2019, an unauthorized actor gained remote access to Tomo's system and claimed to have downloaded and removed certain information from its customer database. Tomo discovered this incident on April 23, 2019 and immediately launched an investigation, with the aid of forensic experts, to determine the nature and scope of this incident. Tomo learned that certain files were deleted or removed from the database. Tomo undertook a lengthy and labor-intensive process to identify the personal information contained in the impacted database. While the investigation was unable to confirm whether the information contained in the database was downloaded or removed, Tomo is providing notice of this incident in an abundance of caution because it has confirmed that information regarding drug testing subjects was present in the database. Tomo confirmed the individuals impacted by this incident on or about July 1, 2019, and has worked since that time to notify all required parties and obtain mailing addresses for the impacted individuals where possible.

What Information Was Involved? Tomo is unable to confirm whether any customer information was actually taken by the unauthorized individual. The investigation confirmed the information present in the impacted database includes the following types of information for individual drug screening subjects: name, driver's license number or state identification card number or Social Security number, and drug test results.

Tomo cannot confirm whether any individual's personal information was taken without permission. Tomo is providing this notification out of an abundance of caution.

What They Are Doing. Information privacy and security are among Tomo's highest priorities. Tomo has strict security measures to protect the information in its possession. Upon learning of this incident, Tomo quickly changed the passwords and privileges that provided access to the database and restored the data from backups. Tomo has since migrated its databases to a new system with additional security measures and removed the databases from the prior system. Tomo is currently implementing additional technical safeguards to prevent similar future incidents. Tomo is also offering the impacted individuals access to complimentary credit monitoring services as an added precaution. Because Tomo has insufficient contact information for some of the individuals whose information may be contained in the impacted database, it is providing notice to potentially impacted individuals by way of a notification published to certain state media outlets. Tomo is mailing notice letters to those individuals for whom it has confirmed mailing address information. Tomo is also notifying certain state regulators.

For More Information. Tomo has established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. Individuals may call 1-833-680-7832 (toll free) 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday with questions or if they would like additional information.

What You Can Do. Tomo encourages everyone to remain vigilant and take steps to protect against possible identity theft or other financial loss by reviewing their account statements regularly and monitoring their credit reports for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law, individuals over the age of 18 are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report.

Tomo encourages individuals who believe they may be affected by this incident to take additional action to further protect against possible identity theft or other financial loss. At no charge, individuals can also have the credit bureaus place a "fraud alert" on their credit file that alerts creditors to take additional steps to verify their identity prior to granting credit in their name. Note, however, that because it tells creditors to follow certain procedures to protect the individual, it may also delay their ability to obtain credit while the agency verifies their identity. As soon as one credit bureau confirms the individual's fraud alert, the others are notified to place fraud alerts on the individual's file. Should the individual wish to place a fraud alert, or should the individual have any questions regarding his or her credit report, the individual can contact any one of the agencies listed below.

Equifax Experian TransUnion P.O. Box 105069 P.O. Box 2002 P.O. Box 2000 Atlanta, GA 30348 Allen, TX 75013 Chester, PA 19022 800-525-6285 888-397-3742 800-680-7289 www.equifax.com www.experian.com www.transunion.com

An individual may also place a security freeze on their credit reports. A security freeze prohibits a credit reporting agency from releasing any information from an individual's credit report without the consumer's written authorization. However, individuals should be aware that placing a security freeze on their credit report may delay, interfere with, or prevent the timely approval of any requests they make for new loans, credit mortgages, employment, housing, or other services. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Individuals will need to place a security freeze separately with each of the three major credit bureaus listed above if the individual wishes to place the freeze on all of their credit files. In order to request a security freeze, you will need to supply your full name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, current address, all addresses for up to five previous years, email address, a copy of your state identification card or driver's license, and a copy of a utility bill, bank or insurance statement, or other statement proving residence.

To find out more on how to place a security freeze, individuals can contact the credit reporting agencies using the information below:

Experian PO Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/freeze/ center.html

TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com/credit-freeze Equifax PO Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-800-685-1111 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, and the steps they can take to protect themselves, by contacting the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20580, www.ftc.gov/idtheft/ , 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement. For Maryland residents, the Attorney General can be contacted by mail at 200 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD, 21202; toll-free at 1-888-743-0023; by phone at (410) 576-6300; consumer hotline (410) 528-8662; and online at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov . For New Mexico residents, you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting agencies must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf, or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580. For North Carolina Residents: The North Carolina Attorney General can be contacted by mail at 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; toll-free at 1-877-566-7226; by phone at 1-919-716-6400, and online at www.ncdoj.gov . For Rhode Island Residents: The Rhode Island Attorney General can be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, www.riag.ri.gov , 1-401-247-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. There are an unknown number of Rhode Island residents impacted by this incident. This notice has not been delayed by a law enforcement investigation.

SOURCE Tomo Drug Testing