TOMORROW: Capitol Rally to Build on School Choice Momentum in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Virginia students, teachers, and parents — many of them decked out in their school colors — will rally at the State Capitol to show their support for school choice and celebrate West Virginia's expanding education options next week. The celebration brings together families and educators from all educational backgrounds and will be one of the largest events taking place in the state for West Virginia School Choice Week.

WHAT:

School choice rally and awards ceremony

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Dan Brokke , executive director of WVCEA

, executive director of WVCEA Jason Huffman , West Virginia state director of Americans for Prosperity

, director of Americans for Prosperity Jamie Buckland , homeschooling parent

, homeschooling parent Winners of Educator of the Year, Parent Advocate of the Year, and Student Voice for Choice awards

West Virginia students, teachers, and parents

WHEN:

10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27

WHERE:

Lower Rotunda of the West Virginia State Capitol, located at 1900 Kanawha Blvd E.

The rally is being organized by the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, in partnership with West Virginia Voices for Education Choices.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week