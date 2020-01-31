TOMORROW: Families to Celebrate Education, Explore School Options at Mobile School Choice Fair

MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families will explore an array of local school options and educational resources at the Mobile School Choice Fair, which will also feature balloon artists, face-painting, a DJ, and refreshments.

WHAT:

School fair showcasing many school types during School Choice Week

WHO:

Mobile area families

area families Representatives from area schools

WHEN:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday , Feb. 1

WHERE:

The Mobile Convention Center | 1 South Water St.

The school fair is hosted by Alabama Scholarship Opportunity Fund.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

