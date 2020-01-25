TOMORROW: Hawaii Parents, Community Leaders to Attend Innovative Education Celebration and Resource Fair

HONOLULU, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawaiiKidsCAN will host the one-of-a-kind Hawaii Education Innovation Showcase to give community members a taste of the personalized learning opportunities used and developed by local Hawaii families.

WHAT:

- Hawaii Education Innovation Showcase

- Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

- Several hundred students, parents, teachers and community leaders

WHEN:

- 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26

WHERE:

- Entrepreneurs Sandbox, located at 643 Ilalo Street in Honolulu

This event is planned by HawaiiKidsCAN.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/hawaii.

SOURCE National School Choice Week