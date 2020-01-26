TOMORROW: More than 500 Students, Teachers to Rally for School Choice during Charter Day on the Hill

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Utah's largest-ever charter school celebrations will take place during National School Choice Week when more than 650 students and teachers rally at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda. The Charter Day on the Hill will take place on Monday, Jan. 27, the first day of the legislative session.

WHAT:

- School Choice rally

WHO:

- 650+ students and teachers

WHEN:

- Monday. Jan. 27

- 11:15 a.m. Welcome Remarks

- 11:25-11:45 a.m. Utah's gubernatorial candidates will speak (photo ops to follow)

- 12:20 p.m. lunch, student performances, networking, capital tours

WHERE:

- The Utah State Capitol | 350 N. State St.

This event is organized by the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

