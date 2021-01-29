TOMORROW: San Antonio Virtual School Fair to Bring Families Their School Choices, Make Applying Easier

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Families will have the opportunity to meet San Antonio-area schools online, receive free application help, and even win raffle prizes during Families Empowered's "Virtual School Fair" on Saturday, Jan. 30.

WHAT:

Bilingual school fair featuring variety of pre-K-12th grade San Antonio schools and secure, one-on-one application assistance

schools and secure, one-on-one application assistance All-day livestream featuring San Antonio Charter Moms, Families Empowered, SA School Finder, MindshiftED, and National School Choice Week

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Parents, school representatives, and Success Specialists from Families Empowered

WHEN:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday , Jan. 30

WHERE:

Register and access the virtual school fair at www.saschoolfair.org

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

