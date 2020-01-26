TOMORROW: Students, School Leaders, Elected Officials to Gather at State Capitol for Press Conference
Sen. Ralph Alvarado to speak in addition to students and school leaders
Jan 26, 2020, 08:00 ET
FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, school leaders, and elected officials will gather at a press conference at the State Capitol expected to draw hundreds during National School Choice Week.
WHAT:
- Press conference focused on school choice in Kentucky
WHO:
- Rabbi Snaid, Jewish Community Center, Louisville
- Sen. Ralph Alvarado
- 300+ students, school leaders, elected officials
WHEN:
- 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27
WHERE:
- Kentucky State Capitol
This event is hosted by EdChoice Kentucky.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/kentucky.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
Share this article