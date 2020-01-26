TOMORROW: Students, School Leaders, Elected Officials to Gather at State Capitol for Press Conference

Sen. Ralph Alvarado to speak in addition to students and school leaders

National School Choice Week

Jan 26, 2020, 08:00 ET

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, school leaders, and elected officials will gather at a press conference at the State Capitol expected to draw hundreds during National School Choice Week.

WHAT:
-  Press conference focused on school choice in Kentucky

WHO:
-  Rabbi Snaid, Jewish Community Center, Louisville
-  Sen. Ralph Alvarado
-  300+ students, school leaders, elected officials

WHEN:
-  10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27

WHERE:
-  Kentucky State Capitol

This event is hosted by EdChoice Kentucky.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/kentucky.

