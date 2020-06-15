Tomorrowland Around the World, the Digital Festival, Unveils Star-studded Line-up With David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Paul Kalkbrenner, Tiësto and Many More

On Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26, Tomorrowland is organising Tomorrowland Around the World, the digital festival: a spectacular entertainment experience open to people of all ages and places, unfazed by borders or boundaries – a world premiere and a major step in the future of digital music festivals. Bringing together more than 60 of the world's most prominent artists in dance music with spectacular special effects and astonishing 3D-technology, Tomorrowland now announces its stellar line-up for the two-day festival weekend, including unique performances by the likes of Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Martin Garrix, Paul Kalkbrenner, Steve Aoki, Tale of Us, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet and more. The full line-up per stage can be found on tomorrowland.com – more very special guests and friends of Tomorrowland will be announced later; ticket sales start on Thursday June 18 via tomorrowland.com.

Festival visitors will be able to navigate easily through a magical and newly created Tomorrowland location with a PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet – you don't need special VR goggles – and explore the entire festival site in an interactive way together with friends. Besides the performances there will be all kinds of interactive experiences to choose from, including inspirational webinars, games and workshops. Together with the performances, Tomorrowland Around the World will be a full day/weekend experience between 16h00–01h00 CEST. There will be a 'time-zone-friendly' option for visitors from Asia and North or South America.

The People of Tomorrow are invited to experience this unique event together with friends: dressing up with your best festival outfit, putting up tents in your back garden to create your own DreamVille, setting up a big screen, inviting your beloved ones for a nice barbecue with music and an amazing festival experience, decorating your balcony or throwing a party in your living room – this weekend is all about uniting through the power of music in a responsible and safe way.

