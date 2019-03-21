Tom's of Maine Introduces New Silly Strawberry Natural Kids Mouthwash

KENNEBUNK, Maine, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Is establishing a healthy oral care routine with your kids becoming a daily ordeal? At Tom's of Maine®, we're parents too, so we know morning routines can be trying. As the #1 natural kids toothpaste and mouthwash brand, Tom's of Maine is silly excited to introduce its new Silly Strawberry Kids Mouthwash as the perfect complement to its popular Silly Strawberry Toothpaste, beloved by kids and parents alike.

With no artificial dyes, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives, new Silly Strawberry Natural Kids Mouthwash freshens breath and provides cavity protection for a healthy smile. Featuring the great-tasting Silly Strawberry flavor kids love, the new offering is a welcome addition to any child's brushing routine, no battles, bargaining or bribes required!

"For more than 25 years, our immensely popular Silly Strawberry Toothpaste has been a favorite for kids with its appealing natural, fruity flavor," said Lindsey Seavey, oral care brand manager at Tom's of Maine. "By adding a mouthwash to the Silly Strawberry lineup, we hope to make rinsing a tasty and fun step in the daily routine."

Tom's of Maine® Silly Strawberry Toothpaste, available with or without fluoride, was developed more than 25 years ago by company co-founder Kate Chappell and is still the #1 natural kids toothpaste today. Pair it with new Tom's of Maine Silly Strawberry Natural Kids Mouthwash for a no fuss oral care routine.

Tom's of Maine Silly Strawberry Natural Kids Mouthwash (16oz) is available at Target for a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Since 1970, Tom's of Maine has been committed to making safe and effective products that harness the best of nature. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and each year gives 10% of profits back to support nature and healthy families. You can learn more about Tom's of Maine, its complete natural care portfolio and how the company makes its products by visiting www.TomsofMaine.com and www.Facebook.com/TomsofMaine.

About Tom's of Maine

