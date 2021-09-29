Tom's of Maine Launches Get Into Nature Initiative with Rosario Dawson to Reinvigorate Kids' Connection to the Great Outdoors

" Get Into Nature is rooted in revitalizing the wonder so many of us felt as kids when we were out in the yard or at the park and delivers on our greater mission to help solve some of the world's biggest problems," said Esi Seng, General Manager at Tom's of Maine. "Tom's has always worked to produce effective and natural products that are good for people and the planet. We believe protecting the planet is in our hands, and we should work to make it be at the center of all children's lives, too – no matter where they live. If kids don't play in or connect with nature, our planet will lose its next generation of champions."

Kids today actually spend 95% of their time indoors* – and for many, because of barriers like transportation or access to safe outdoor spaces, easy access to the outdoors is not within reach. Tom's of Maine is working to change that.

Long-standing environmental activist and celebrated actress, Rosario Dawson, is partnering with Tom's of Maine to launch Get Into Nature nationwide. Rosario, who grew up on the Lower East Side of New York City, believes that kids everywhere should have access to the great outdoors. "Growing up, activism was always an important part of my family's life thanks to my Mom. She helped me create my first campaign at 10 years old to save trees." said Dawson. "Initiatives like Get Into Nature are deeply connected to this legacy, and my hope is that every child is given the opportunity to step up, get outside and rally for our planet."

Alongside Dawson, Tom's of Maine's is teaming up with the National Recreation Foundation (NRF), a non-profit dedicated to creating more just and equitable access to recreation programs. Together with local communities, Get Into Nature is set to bring the joys of nature to 150,000 kids across the country. Over three years, and with a commitment of $3 million dollars, Tom's of Maine aims to introduce the next generation to the vital role they play in protecting the planet. This is critical because 87% of children who play and explore outside are more likely to cherish, protect and care for nature when they grow up**.

Get Into Nature funding will go toward the kids who live in underrepresented communities across the country that often lack the resources to access nature and get outside. The initiative will provide support to local community organizations to increase and expand their programs like access to summer camps, such as Audubon Texas's Conservation Leaders Program for Young Women , and improve nature-based programming for extracurricular youth groups like Denver-based Environmental Learning for Kids , and the national Children & Nature Network . Other recipients of the first Get Into Nature grants include the Greater Newark Conservancy's Newark Youth Leadership Project , the Outdoors Empowered Network's BIPOC-Led Gear Libraries , and Rippleffect's Senior & Freshman Adventure Quests at Casco Bay High School in Portland, ME.

The NRF is dedicated to enhancing the role of recreation as a positive force in improving the quality of life of youth. For over 50 years, NRF's grantmaking has supported outdoor recreation programs that build critical life skills by getting kids active and outdoors. "With study after study demonstrating the myriad of mental and physical health benefits of time in nature, NRF is thrilled to collaborate with Tom's of Maine to increase equitable access to meaningful and culturally relevant experiences in the outdoors for youth from across the country," said Sophie Twichell, NRF's President and CEO.

Tom's of Maine is urging everyone to join in and #GetIntoNature by going out and enjoying the great outdoors on a hike, a picnic, or learning about Mother Earth. You can share outdoor adventures with Tom's by tagging us on TikTok (@TomsofMaine), Instagram (@Toms_of_Maine), or other favorite social media platforms. Posts may be featured on the Tom's of Maine account and celebrated around the world!

*Study from National Recreation and Park Association's policy paper "Children in Nature"): https://www.nrpa.org/uploadedFiles/nrpa.org/Advocacy/Children-in-Nature.pdf

**2020 study from Frontiers in Psychology: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2020.00276/full .

