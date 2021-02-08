Tom's of Maine Natural Strength Deodorants Get a 100% Plastic-Free New Look

Why Does 100% Plastic-Free Matter?

Antiperspirants and deodorants in over 28,000 tons of plastic packaging are sold in the U.S. every year.

Less than 20% of this packaging gets recycled!

We project transitioning to our Natural Strength Plastic-Free Deodorant will start reducing plastic waste by over 60 tons this year alone .

"We are so excited to announce the launch of 100% plastic-free packaging for our Natural Strength Deodorant line," said Esi Seng, general manager at Tom's of Maine. "It demonstrates the bold actions we take so people can choose Tom's and help protect planet Earth and create a better world. Tom's of Maine brings the best of science and best of nature together to develop amazing personal care products designed to take care of you, our communities and our planet."

The Power of Tom's of Maine

As a Certified B Corporation®, Tom's of Maine is here to make change! Last year, we ignited the movement to make toothpaste tubes widely accepted for recycling with the introduction of the first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube, which was selected as one of TIME's 2020 Best Inventions*. Tom's of Maine will transition all full size toothpaste products into the recyclable tube by the end of 2021 and will also move to 100% recyclable paper packaging for its natural bar soaps this year.

Tom's of Maine Natural Strength Plastic-Free Deodorant is now available at retailers nationally including Amazon and Walmart.com, with the new Sensitive line available exclusively at Target, for a suggested retail price of $4.99.

For over 50 years, Tom's of Maine has been a pioneer in combining naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients to create high-quality personal care products that really work. As a Certified B Corporation®, Tom's of Maine continues its commitment to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that its products help people reduce their impact on the planet. To learn more about Tom's of Maine, its complete product portfolio, and how the company makes its products, visit www.TomsofMaine.com and www.Facebook.com/TomsofMaine.

About Tom's of Maine

Tom's of Maine has been making safe, effective natural personal care products for over 50 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, antiperspirant, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and has a long-standing commitment to supporting nature and healthy families. Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10% of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5% of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. Most Tom's of Maine products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. All packaging is recyclable through a partnership with upcycling leader TerraCycle or participating municipalities. Visit us online at www.tomsofmaine.com or at www.Facebook.com/TomsofMaine.

