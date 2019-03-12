TOMS Shoes Original Shoe Maker to Speak at CLU Commencement

CLAREMONT, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont Lincoln University, an online graduate school in Claremont, CA that focuses on civic engagement , social justice , and organizational leadership , announced today that Sean Scott will give the commencement address for its new master's degree graduates on March 31, 2019.

Mr. Scott, the Chief Shoe Maker and one of the original members of TOMS Shoes , has formed a new enterprise in Los Angeles: COMUNITYmade custom shoes. The spelling of the company's name may feel odd until they explain that COMUNITYmade is all about communicating unity (COM+UNITY). The new company draws its mission from inspiration Scott garnered during his experience at TOMS.

"We exist to serve our community," said Scott, "and to help you make a difference, too. I've seen first-hand that consumers not only expect quality products but they also want their purchase to mean something more; they want their purchase to represent their part in a change for the better."

Commencement begins at 11:00 am on Sunday, March 31. All CLU attendees will be wearing COMUNITYmade shoes, courtesy of Mr. Scott. The public can shop and order these beautiful hand-crafted shoes at the COMUNITYmade website . Members of the public are also welcome to attend the commencement, and are requested to RSVP to (909) 667-4400.

For every pair of shoes sold, COMUNITYmade will donate $10 to one of our locally curated charitable organizations as directed by the customer. Customers can designate a local, Los Angeles-based, giving partner to support with their purchase. Choices include organizations working in the arts, education, and fighting homelessness.

In addition to the financial support provided by their customers' shoe purchases, COMUNITYmade works to put the customers in touch with their charity partners to help them remain actively involved, and let them know about upcoming events they can participate in along with other caring community members.

As part of their commitment to serving the local community, COMUNITYmade makes their headquarters available for community events. They have also enacted generous fair labor practices for the highly skilled craftsmen who build their shoes, all of which are custom hand-crafted in Los Angeles.

"This is exactly the type of Civic Engagement that excites our students," said CLU Vice President for Creative Learning and Innovation, Dr. David Carter, "Our founder and benefactor, David Lincoln, bequeathed us a mission to popularize the idea that good ethics is good business. We teach our students ethical management skills that give them an advantage in the 21st Century workplace."

Scott will find a receptive audience for his commencement address to CLU graduates, who have dedicated their studies and careers to building real and lasting social change. They are sure to find inspiration as Scott shares some of his experiences in the practical implementation and real-world application of social entrepreneurship.

Claremont Lincoln University is a non-profit online university, accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). CLU is an online, non-profit graduate university with a mission to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills for engaging in solutions that improve the world for the benefit of all. There's no denying that as our world becomes smaller, the leadership challenges we face become more complex. Our socially conscious, affordable online master's degrees teach the skills, behaviors and mindsets needed to navigate diverse interests and find common ground for peaceful and inclusive solutions. Master's Degree programs available focus on organizational leadership , civic engagement , human resources , healthcare administration , social impact , peace and social justice , technology management , and higher education .

