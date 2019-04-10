TOMY International Names Greg Miller Senior Vice President of Baby Brands

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY International, Inc., the subsidiary of TOMY Company, Ltd. responsible for North America and South America, announces the appointment of Greg Miller as Senior Vice President of Baby Brands. Miller brings more than three decades of consumer product expertise to his new role, where he will assume leadership over The First Years, Boon and JJ Cole brands. The appointment is effective immediately.

Miller has worked previously for American Greetings, Hasbro and Newell-Rubbermaid. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing of Goodbaby Holdings, a global manufacturer of juvenile products. Miller was also a key member of the RC2/ Learning Curve management team for seven years where he managed product development and marketing for all toy and baby brands.

"We are excited to welcome Greg to the TOMY team. His deep brand marketing and product development experience makes him uniquely qualified to steward our vital Boon, JJ Cole and The First Years brands in the years to come," said Pete Henseler, President of TOMY International. "His enthusiasm for this business combined with relevant category experience will help us continue development and implementation of strategies to drive sustainable growth of our baby brands portfolio."

TOMY International (www.tomy.com) is a leading global designer, producer and marketer of a broad range of innovative, high-quality toys sold to preschoolers, youths and adults under the TOMY® and Ertl® brands as well as products for parents, infants and toddlers marketed under the The First Years®, JJ Cole® Collections and Boon® brands. TOMY International also markets its products under popular licensed properties such as John Deere, Ricky Zoom, WWE, Sonic the Hedgehog, Nintendo, Sanrio, Thomas the Tank Engine, Lamaze, Disney Baby properties including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Princesses, Cars, Fairies and Toy Story, and other well-known licenses. TOMY International's mission is to make the world smile. TOMY International reaches its target consumers through multiple channels of distribution supporting more than 25,000 retail outlets throughout North and South America, Europe and Australia. TOMY International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based TOMY Company, Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code No. 7867). © TOMY.

